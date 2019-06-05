Quantcast
Group behind so-called 'straight pride' march is a right-wing organization with a tendency toward anti-Semitism

June is LGBTQ Pride Month but many homophobic activists find the celebrations so objectionable that they sought to collect snowflakes everywhere for a “Straight Pride” event. Now the group behind it is being unearthed as a right-wing organization with a propensity for anti-Semitism.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that it didn’t take long for the group once they announced the march for straight people who feel they’re an “oppressed majority.” Far right activist Kyle Chapman is the founder and he’s working with organizer Mark Sahady on the event.

Sahady said that he secured the permit for the event, but questions to the Boston government office revealed he had not been granted a permit thus far.

Sahady has an extensive history of controversial right-wing events in the Boston area using a group called Resist Marxism, which Chapman founded. Chapman became famous by beating anti-fascist activists with his eponymous “stick,” the Beast wrote.

Chapman is no longer involved in the event, possibly because he’s busy dealing with felonies in two states due to assaults. Sahady has taken over in his absence.

But a history of Sahady’s internet shows a history of promoting liberals being thrown from helicopters. Resist Marxism is far worse.

“In leaked internal chats published in 2018, members frequently made anti-Semitic jokes and used anti-Semitic slurs,” the Best reported. “At least one Resist Marxism event had security provided by Patriot Front, a white-nationalist hate group.”

The event is set for August 31, though it’s unclear if it will be permitted or if the men will lose interest by then.

Read the full report at the Daily Beast.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
On Wednesday, the Courier-Journal reported that Kentucky Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton is moving to defy Gov. Matt Bevin's administration for firing her deputy chief of staff, Adrienne Southworth. Hampton has reportedly notified the Bevin administration that Southworth will keep working for her office, and that she expects them to provide her with back pay for the days after she was terminated.

It is the latest development of an increasingly ugly controversy. Southworth was never given a reason for the firing, and says that she has "no earthly clue" why she was dismissed. But her husband has alleged that Bevin personally directed the firing for the sole purpose of making Hampton's life miserable, saying in a Facebook post that Bevin threatened the lieutenant governor with firing Southworth on "a handful of occasions." Hampton herself has asked for prayers for her fight against the "dark forces" running wild in the Bevin administration responsible for her aide's dismissal.

A shocking report Wednesday revealed that the Catholic Church is using a secret fund of oil money in West Virginia to help pay off cardinals and young priests one bishop mistreated.

According to the Washington Post, Bishop Michael J. Bransfield wrote checks for more than a decade under his personal account, only to be reimbursed by the West Virginia diocese. The alleged hush money totaled $350,000, with one gift as large as $15,000.

House Judiciary chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-NY) has rejected an offer by the Justice Department to release a limited portion of documents they have sought by subpoena, in return for suspending a vote next Tuesday to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt.

On Wednesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," Nadler clarified to Blitzer that he would theoretically be willing to make a deal, or even drop the contempt charges, but that the administration hasn't made them a serious offer and is playing political games.

"You've rejected an offer, I understand, from the Justice Department to drop the contempt resolution against the Attorney General, William Barr, in exchange for additional documents from the Mueller report," said Blitzer. "But in a letter to the Justice Department, you also say you're still willing to negotiate. Can you share with us what you're willing to negotiate, some of your terms?"

Continue Reading
 

