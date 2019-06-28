Quantcast
Connect with us

Harvey Weinstein hires two new lawyers, including a woman

Published

4 mins ago

on

Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has hired two new lawyers, including a woman, making his third change of legal representation barely two months before his trial on sexual assault charges.

Weinstein’s new lawyers are Chicago-based Damon Cheronis and Donna Rotunno, a former prosecutor who specializes in defending men accused of sexual assault.

Their firm confirmed Friday they would be taking on the case.

Weinstein faces charges involving two different women — one who alleges he raped her in 2013, the other that he forced her to perform oral sex in 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their cases were among a cascade of accusations against Weinstein that catalyzed the #MeToo movement.

In an interview with Chicago Magazine in 2018, Rotunno questioned the #MeToo movement’s insistence on “believing the women.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are in an era of conviction by allegation in this country right now,” she said, “which flies in the face of the entire principle of innocent until proven guilty.”

As a woman, she said, she could cross-examine alleged female victims more aggressively than a male lawyer.

“He may be an excellent lawyer, but if he goes at that woman with the same venom that I do, he looks like a bully. If I do it, nobody even bats an eyelash. And it’s been very effective.”

Weinstein has changed lawyers three times since he was first charged in New York in May 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

His first lawyer, star New York defense attorney Ben Brafman, withdrew from the case in January.

Brafman’s replacement — high-flying lawyers Ronald Sullivan and Jose Baez — pulled out one after another six months later.

Sullivan, a Harvard law professor, withdrew from the case in May after coming under intense pressure on campus for defending the man seen as having given rise to the #MeToo movement.

Baez backed out earlier this month, citing “fundamental disagreements” with Weinstein and telling the judge that his client’s behavior had made representing him “unreasonably difficult.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The change in lawyers should be confirmed during a Manhattan court hearing scheduled for July 11, the office of the prosecution said Friday.

The trial schedule remains unchanged, with jury selection to begin September 9.

The new lawyers have agreed to the date in court filings, US media reported.

Once one of the most powerful men in Hollywood, Weinstein has been accused of harassment and assault by more than 80 women, including stars such as Angelina Jolie and Ashley Judd.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Low-wage workers are being sued over medical bills by a nonprofit Christian hospital that employs them

Published

2 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

ProPublica is a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative newsroom. Sign up for The Big Story newsletter to receive stories like this one in your inbox.

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — This year, a Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare housekeeper left her job just three hours into her shift and caught a bus to Shelby County General Sessions Court.

Wearing her black and gray uniform, she had a different kind of appointment with her employer: The hospital was suing her for unpaid medical bills.

In 2017, the nonprofit hospital system based in Memphis sued the woman for the cost of hospital stays to treat chronic abdominal pain she experienced before the hospital hired her.

Continue Reading

Facebook

Joe Biden insists he ‘did not oppose busing’ — but this video from 1977 suggests otherwise

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

Former Vice President Joe Biden came under fire from Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during Thursday night's Democratic debate for his past stances against achieving school integration via forced busing.

ABC News on Friday posted a video of Biden from 1977 in which he discussed his opposition to busing, which he described as a "bankrupt policy" that would harm the cause of civil rights.

"I happen to think the one way to ensure that you set the civil rights movement further back is to continue to push busing, because it’s a bankrupt policy," he said.

Biden also said that he believed history would look favorably upon his decision to oppose busing, despite the fact that some civil rights activists criticized his policies.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Paul Krugman busts GOP as much closer to fascism than Democrats are to socialism

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 28, 2019

By

According to New York Times columnist Paul Krugman, the Republican Party is going to stake their 2020 elections on accusing Democrats of being "socialists" in the hopes it will fire up the portion of the conservative base that still remembers when socialism was a red-meat devastating attack in American elections.

In his column, the Nobel Prize-winning economist ridiculed the notion and -- using how the GOP has acted since Donald Trump was ensconced in the Oval Office -- suggested that the GOP is a lot closer to becoming a fascist party than the Democrats are of full-fledged socialism.

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

Join the fight.

The 2020 election needs you. The Supreme Court is on the line. I'm trying to add journalists to do more investigative reports. Your support goes 100% to our original reporting. Want Raw Story ad-free? Join me and restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

HELP US INVESTIGATE TRUMP
close-link