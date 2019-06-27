Here’s what you need to know about gerrymandering
Gerrymandering: to manipulate the boundaries of (an electoral constituency) so as to favor one party or class. Also: to achieve (a result) by manipulating the boundaries of an electoral constituency.
Districts are drawn nationwide every 10 years. The next redistricting is scheduled to take place after the 2020 census.
Meghan McCain insists she won debate with Julian Castro — by linking to report that backs Dem’s position
Meghan McCain insisted she'd gotten the best of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro during a fiery exchange on immigration.
The visibly exhausted Castro explained the morning after the first debate that he would repeal Section 1325, the portion of federal law under Title 8 that levels misdemeanor charges against migrants who enter the U.S. without papers -- and would instead make that a civil offense.
McCain described that change to federal law as "open borders" -- which Castro disputed as a "right-wing talking point," and he explained to "The View" co-host that undocumented migrants would still face legal consequences, possibly even deportation, but not misdemeanor charges.
Donald Trump has a sick infatuation with one of the worst forms of socialism
Donald J. Trump’s 2020 election strategy is to connect his potential Democratic opponents with “socialism.” Trump plans to use this attack on the Democrats even if Senator Bernie Sanders, who proudly calls himself a “democratic socialist,” doesn’t become the presidential nominee (Sanders has been decisively re-elected in Vermont).
Senator Elizabeth Warren is distancing herself from the socialist “label.” She went so far as to tell the New England Council “I am a capitalist to my bones.”
Sanders and Warren are not what they claim to be. They are both updating Roosevelt’s New Deal and more closely resemble the Social Democrats that have governed western European democracies for years, delivering higher standards of living than that experienced by Americans.
Ocasio-Cortez gives Stephen Colbert her review of the first Democratic primary debate
During a Wednesday night appearance on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., poked fun at two of the Democrats during the first 2020 debate who broke into Spanish while answering questions — and shared her observations about the winners and losers of the night.
"I loved it, because I represent the Bronx. There was a lot of Spanglish in the building," Ocasio-Cortez joked when discussing how Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke of Texas answered some of their questions in Spanish. "I thought it was humorous sometimes, at times. Especially because sometimes the content of the question, I thought people were just going to start saying — "