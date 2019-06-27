Here’s what you need to know about gerrymandering

Meghan McCain insisted she'd gotten the best of Democratic presidential candidate Julian Castro during a fiery exchange on immigration.

The visibly exhausted Castro explained the morning after the first debate that he would repeal Section 1325, the portion of federal law under Title 8 that levels misdemeanor charges against migrants who enter the U.S. without papers -- and would instead make that a civil offense.

McCain described that change to federal law as "open borders" -- which Castro disputed as a "right-wing talking point," and he explained to "The View" co-host that undocumented migrants would still face legal consequences, possibly even deportation, but not misdemeanor charges.