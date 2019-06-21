‘His incompetence is staggering’: George Conway unloads on Trump’s haphazard decision-making on Iran

George Conway, a Republican attorney and the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump on Friday for his “incompetence” in dealing with Iran.

The New York Times reported that Trump had ordered retaliatory strikes after Iran shot down a U.S. drone. But the president then called off the attack.

“The operation was underway in its early stages when it was called off,” one official said. “Planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down.”

Trump later said that he abruptly called off the strike after asking how many people would be killed.

Sam Vinograd, who was a member of President Obama’s National Security Council, said that the president would normally receive “an assessment of casualties on both sides at the front end.”

“I would have thought a president would be given a casualty assessment up front, as you say is the normal process. It’s possible he just didn’t care until he cared, and now he’s lying about it. Lord knows he lies about everything. Either way, his incompetence is staggering,” Conway tweeted in response.

“Indeed, what’s most remarkable about his characterization of events is that it’s the version THAT MAKES HIM APPEAR THE MOST INCOMPETENT. He’s so incompetent, he doesn’t even realize that,” Conway added.

Vinograd responded: “In my experience casualty assessments get better as intel gets better but they’re always part of a briefing – POTUS blaming this on intel and saying he didn’t know the facts before he greenlit an attack paints the President as either incompetent or misleading — or both.”

“Incompetent and misleading—that’s our president in a nutshell,” Conway concluded.