‘His incompetence is staggering’: George Conway unloads on Trump’s haphazard decision-making on Iran
George Conway, a Republican attorney and the husband of White House advisor Kellyanne Conway, blasted President Donald Trump on Friday for his “incompetence” in dealing with Iran.
The New York Times reported that Trump had ordered retaliatory strikes after Iran shot down a U.S. drone. But the president then called off the attack.
“The operation was underway in its early stages when it was called off,” one official said. “Planes were in the air and ships were in position, but no missiles had been fired when word came to stand down.”
Trump later said that he abruptly called off the strike after asking how many people would be killed.
Sam Vinograd, who was a member of President Obama’s National Security Council, said that the president would normally receive “an assessment of casualties on both sides at the front end.”
“I would have thought a president would be given a casualty assessment up front, as you say is the normal process. It’s possible he just didn’t care until he cared, and now he’s lying about it. Lord knows he lies about everything. Either way, his incompetence is staggering,” Conway tweeted in response.
“Indeed, what’s most remarkable about his characterization of events is that it’s the version THAT MAKES HIM APPEAR THE MOST INCOMPETENT. He’s so incompetent, he doesn’t even realize that,” Conway added.
Vinograd responded: “In my experience casualty assessments get better as intel gets better but they’re always part of a briefing – POTUS blaming this on intel and saying he didn’t know the facts before he greenlit an attack paints the President as either incompetent or misleading — or both.”
“Incompetent and misleading—that’s our president in a nutshell,” Conway concluded.
Fed official says low inflation, slow growth justify US rate cut
Stubbornly low US inflation and a shaky economic outlook justify an interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve, the head of the central bank's St Louis branch said Friday, explaining why he opposed the decision to hold rates steady.
The Fed opened the door to a rate cut Wednesday amid rising concerns about the economy due to trade frictions, but voted 9-1 to keep the main lending fee steady in a range of 2.25-2.5 percent.
The one dissenting voter, James Bullard -- the first in 18 months to oppose a Fed policy decision -- said "US economic growth is expected to slow" and "uncertainties about this outlook have recently increased."
2020 Election
Watch CNN’s John Avlon destroy Trump’s dream of winning re-election with only his base
During his "Reality Check" segment on CNN's "New Day" analyst John Avlon took a hard look at President Donald Trump's boast in Orlando that he could be re-elected with only the support of his rabid base -- and then disabused the president of the notion.
At his rally on Tuesday night, Trump claimed he didn't need additional voters to remain in the Oval Office after the 2020 election, telling his adoring fans, "I think my base is so strong, I'm not sure I have to do that."
According to Avlon, the president is bluffing.
"Donald Trump doesn't need no stinking swing voters to get re-elected," Avlon smirked as he began. "He said 'I think my base is so strong, I don't think I have to do that,' and this is play to the base on steroids but it fits the way he's governed."
Thousands converge on Hong Kong police HQ in anti-government demo
Thousands of protesters blockaded Hong Kong's police headquarters Friday evening, demanding the resignation of the city's pro-Beijing leader and the release of demonstrators arrested during the territory's worst political crisis in decades.
The latest protest comes after the government refused to meet the demands of demonstrators who have marched in their millions to oppose a bill that would allow extraditions to the Chinese mainland.
Opposition groups, after putting on the biggest political rallies in Hong Kong's history, have called for the complete withdrawal of the extradition legislation and for city leader Carrie Lam to step down.