‘His team lost’: Democratic strategist has a theory why Trump was so dour on D-Day’s anniversary
One of Hillary Clinton’s top advisors offered a provocative theory as to why President Donald Trump seemed so determined to distract from the ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
Former Clinton strategist Philippe Reines, who served as deputy assistant Secretary of State for strategic communications during the Obama administration, offered his thoughts on Twitter.
Reines posted a video of Trump being interviewed by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.
“Give trump a break. He’s supposed to put on a happy face on the 75th anniversary of the day his team lost?” Reines asked.
Give trump a break. He’s supposed to put on a happy face on the 75th anniversary of the day his team lost?pic.twitter.com/cmnVPKjwEZ
— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 7, 2019
Fun fact:
trump’s grandfather came to America from Bavaria in 1885 in order to… wait for it… escape mandatory military service.
As he neared the conscription age, he snuck out of his house in the middle of the night without telling his mother.
Draft dodging is in his DNA.
— Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 7, 2019