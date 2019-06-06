‘His team lost’: Democratic strategist has a theory why Trump was so dour on D-Day’s anniversary

One of Hillary Clinton’s top advisors offered a provocative theory as to why President Donald Trump seemed so determined to distract from the ceremonies commemorating the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

Former Clinton strategist Philippe Reines, who served as deputy assistant Secretary of State for strategic communications during the Obama administration, offered his thoughts on Twitter.

Reines posted a video of Trump being interviewed by Fox News personality Laura Ingraham.

“Give trump a break. He’s supposed to put on a happy face on the 75th anniversary of the day his team lost?” Reines asked.

Give trump a break. He’s supposed to put on a happy face on the 75th anniversary of the day his team lost?pic.twitter.com/cmnVPKjwEZ — Philippe Reines (@PhilippeReines) June 7, 2019