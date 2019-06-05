Quantcast
Homeland Security investigating laptops used by NC poll workers in 2016 for Russian hacking: report

Published

1 min ago

on

According to the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security is conducting a forensic analysis of the laptops used by poll workers in North Carolina during the 2016 presidential election for evidence of Russian hacking.

This news comes after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that hackers affiliated with the Russian government “installed malware on the company network” of a private company that provides states with technology for voter registration.

Other evidence shows the Russians tried to hack VR Systems, a vendor that supplies voter registration equipment to North Carolina, ahead of Election Day in 2016, and many poll workers reported problems with their equipment, even going so far as to recommend against using it.

BUSTED: Trump spread several fake stories about royal family staying at his properties to juice cheap publicity

Published

10 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent a lot of time with the British royal family this week -- but in the past, he concocted false stories about them in an effort to juice up publicity for his assorted properties.

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report that they've found five separate instances where Trump either planted fake stories or spread bogus claims about members of the royal family joining Trump-branded properties to generate hype.

"Between 1981 and 1995, multiple claims that members of the British Royal family were joining Trump properties filled New York tabloids and national papers according to a CNN KFile review of archival papers, audio, and books about the then-real estate developer," they write. "All of them were unequivocally shot down by Buckingham Palace."

Lindsey Graham joins bipartisan Senate effort to block Trump's unilateral military dealings with Saudi Arabia

Published

40 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Politico reporter Andrew Desiderio reported that a bipartisan group of senators is releasing 22 resolutions to block President Donald Trump's arms deals to Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — including a couple of GOP senators who are reliable votes for the president's agenda.

The sponsors include Sens. Chris Murphy (D-CT), Todd Young (R-IN), Rand Paul (R-KY), Robert Menendez (D-NJ), Jack Reed (D-RI), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Patrick Leahy (D-VT).

A bipartisan group of senators just unveiled 22 joint resolutions to block the Trump administration’s unilateral weapons sales to Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

