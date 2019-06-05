Homeland Security investigating laptops used by NC poll workers in 2016 for Russian hacking: report

According to the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security is conducting a forensic analysis of the laptops used by poll workers in North Carolina during the 2016 presidential election for evidence of Russian hacking.

This news comes after former special counsel Robert Mueller’s report revealed that hackers affiliated with the Russian government “installed malware on the company network” of a private company that provides states with technology for voter registration.

Other evidence shows the Russians tried to hack VR Systems, a vendor that supplies voter registration equipment to North Carolina, ahead of Election Day in 2016, and many poll workers reported problems with their equipment, even going so far as to recommend against using it.