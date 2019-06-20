Hope Hicks told Congress that Trump has cut her out of his life — he virtually never calls her anymore

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks was broadly considered to be one of President Donald Trump’s favorite staffers.

But when she left the administration in 2018, the president virtually cut off ties to her, and has only spoken with her five times since then, according to the transcript of the closed-door hearing in the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday:

Democrats on Capitol Hill have eagerly sought Hicks’ testimony, given that she was in close proximity to the president during many of the events outlined in ex-special counsel Robert Mueller’s report. However, White House lawyers accompanying her prevented her from answering most questions of substantial importance, claiming that she had “immunity.”