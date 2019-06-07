Horrifying video shows Ohio jailers beating helpless and restrained black man

A video has newly emerged that shows two jail officers attacking an inmate strapped to a restraint chair, repeatedly punching him in the head, reports News 5 in Cleveland. The incident occurred at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland, Ohio.

In the video, the man appears to be writhing in pain beneath a blanket when the officers attack him.

They also left him in the chair for two hours without medical attention, adds News 5. He suffered a concussion.

Jail officers Nicholas Evans and Timothy Dugan were each indicted on charges of unlawful restraint, felonious assault, and two counts of interfering with civil rights.

They both pled not guilty.

Watch: