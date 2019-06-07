Horrifying video shows Ohio jailers beating helpless and restrained black man
A video has newly emerged that shows two jail officers attacking an inmate strapped to a restraint chair, repeatedly punching him in the head, reports News 5 in Cleveland. The incident occurred at the Cuyahoga County Jail in Cleveland, Ohio.
In the video, the man appears to be writhing in pain beneath a blanket when the officers attack him.
They also left him in the chair for two hours without medical attention, adds News 5. He suffered a concussion.
Jail officers Nicholas Evans and Timothy Dugan were each indicted on charges of unlawful restraint, felonious assault, and two counts of interfering with civil rights.
They both pled not guilty.
Watch:
Trump sets off alarm bells by allowing Raytheon to manufacture ‘high-tech bomb parts’ in Saudi Arabia
In a move critics warned could empower the Saudis to manufacture their own high-tech weaponry for use in their assault on Yemen, the Trump administration reportedly wants to allow the American arms giant Raytheon to work with the kingdom to construct bomb and missile parts inside Saudi Arabia.
As The New York Times reported Friday, President Donald Trump's emergency declaration last month greenlighting billions of dollars in U.S. weapons sales to Saudi Arabia without congressional approval contained a provision that permits Raytheon to "team up with the Saudis to build high-tech bomb parts in Saudi Arabia."
Trump and Democrats may actually agree on big tech — here’s what they can do
President Donald Trump and Democrats appear poised for common ground on big tech in a big way, writes academic Joel Kotkin for The Daily Beast: both support antitrust action against the tech firms to break up the monopoly power.
"The recent decision by the Trump administration to look into monopolistic practices by the tech oligarchs—talk about collusion!—represents a welcome change from over two decades, under both parties, of sucking up to these firms as they bought up competitors and consolidated market positions that would put the likes of John D. Rockefeller to shame," writes Kotkin. "As in the gilded age a century ago, the tech industry epitomizes capitalism run amok, with huge concentrations of wealth, power, and control over key markets, like search (Google), cellphone operating systems (Apple and Google), and social media (Facebook/Instagram)."
US hiring slows sharply in May as trade tensions worsen
Against the backdrop of worsening trade conflicts, US job creation slowed sharply in May, adding to evidence the economy is weakening and raising expectations the Federal Reserve could cut rates soon.
Hiring dried up in major industries and wage growth stagnated, and because job growth was worse than previously reported in March and April, hiring was essentially flat last month, the Labor Department reported Friday.
With trade conflict with China increasing and a new battle with Mexico set to begin Monday, with dire implications for a host of industries, the unexpectedly steep job slowdown in May heightened fears the world's largest economy could be beginning to sputter.