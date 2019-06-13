Rick Gates and Michael Flynn ordered to testify by House Intel Committee
The House Intelligence Committee has subpoenaed Rick Gates and Michael Flynn — two of the key witnesses in the special counsel probe of Trump campaign ties to Russia.
Gates, who served as President Donald Trump’s deputy campaign chairman, and Flynn, a campaign adviser and then national security adviser, each agreed to cooperate in Robert Mueller’s investigation as part of a plea agreement.
Neither man has been sentenced.
The Democrat-led committee ordered documents to be turned over no later than June 26, and both men were ordered to testify no later than July 10.
