House of Representatives to vote next week on whether AG Barr is in contempt of Congress: report

Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduling a floor vote on whether Attorney General Bill Barr is in contempt of Congress, Politico reported Monday.

“The House will vote next week to hold Attorney General William Barr in contempt of Congress for failing to comply with a subpoena for special counsel Robert Mueller’s fully unredacted report and underlying evidence, according to multiple Democratic sources,” Politico noted.

If the vote passes, it will allow the House Judiciary Committee to take Barr to court.