House Oversight Committee to hold contempt vote — after Judiciary chair makes deal with Bill Barr

House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is moving to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to turn over documents.

Today Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that he reached a deal with Barr to turn over documents and he would not hold a contempt vote for now. It seems the attorney general didn’t think about the rest of Congress in making the deal, however.

“I did not want this to happen,” said Cummings. “I asked Secretary Ross to meet with me personally to try to resolve this impasse, but he refused. Both Secretary Ross and Attorney General Barr are refusing to comply with duly authorized subpoenas from Congress. Because they are in contempt of Congress, on Wednesday, the Committee will vote to move forward to enforce our bipartisan subpoenas. I continue to hope that they will change course and begin producing the information we need to do our job under the Constitution.”

There was an initial agreement that there would be no criminal contempt charges, so this may be a civil charge.