House Oversight Committee to hold contempt vote — after Judiciary chair makes deal with Bill Barr

Published

1 min ago

on

House Oversight Committee chair Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) is moving to hold Attorney General Bill Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt for refusing to turn over documents.

Today Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) announced that he reached a deal with Barr to turn over documents and he would not hold a contempt vote for now. It seems the attorney general didn’t think about the rest of Congress in making the deal, however.

“I did not want this to happen,” said Cummings. “I asked Secretary Ross to meet with me personally to try to resolve this impasse, but he refused. Both Secretary Ross and Attorney General Barr are refusing to comply with duly authorized subpoenas from Congress. Because they are in contempt of Congress, on Wednesday, the Committee will vote to move forward to enforce our bipartisan subpoenas. I continue to hope that they will change course and begin producing the information we need to do our job under the Constitution.”

There was an initial agreement that there would be no criminal contempt charges, so this may be a civil charge.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
2020 Election

Here’s why the Republican chairwoman thinks it’ll be hard for Trump to win Michigan again

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Monday, MLive reported that Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel admitted at a meeting of the Detroit Economic Club that President Donald Trump will have a hard time repeating his stunning 2016 victory in Michigan.

The reason? Republicans no longer control the election system there — and it's now too easy for people to vote.

"Michigan is going to be competitive, it's going to be harder," said McDaniel. "You did same-day registration and you have a Democrat governor. It's going to be a more difficult state."

InfoWars set to pay ‘Pepe the Frog’ creator $15,000: lawsuit

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Monday, Alex Jones' far-right conspiracy website InfoWars settled a lawsuit against cartoonist Matt Furie.

Furie is the creator of "Pepe the Frog," which has been used for far-right campaigns and messaging.

"Furie has since tried to regain control over the character's image, pursuing legal action against a series of websites," a report from The Daily Beast said. "The InfoWars lawsuit, filed last year, centered on a poster sold by InfoWars featuring Pepe alongside Trumpworld personalities like Roger Stone, InfoWars founder Alex Jones, and pundits Diamond & Silk."

Trump says he will never resign — just like Nixon said

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

During a celebration for the winner of the Indy 500, President Donald Trump went off on impeachment.

“You can’t impeach somebody when there’s never been a thing done wrong,” Trump said, according to New York Times reporter Katie Rogers.

He then got in a jab about former White House Counsel John Dean.

Taking press questions at Indy 500 event, Pres unimpressed by John Dean testimony today. “John Deans been a loser for many years." says @POTUS. Watched his testimony "on a network that’s not exactly Trump oriented.” Notes Dean was disbarred and went to prison," for Watergate.

