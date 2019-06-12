Quantcast
Connect with us

House Oversight Committee votes to hold Bill Barr and Wilbur Ross in contempt for stonewalling Census investigation

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the House Oversight Committee voted to hold Attorney General William Barr and Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross in contempt of Congress for their refusal to cooperate with the investigation into how the Trump administration is rigging the 2020 Census against Democrats and people of color.

In a statement prior to the vote, a spokesperson for House Oversight chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD) said that the Justice Department and the Commerce Department “have made no commitment or counter-offer regarding any of the critical documents in our subpoenas.”

The Trump administration invoked executive privilege over the Census documents ahead of the vote.

Trump officials have caused national outrage by attempting to add a question to the Census interrogating people about citizenship status. Former Census Bureau officials have broadly warned such a move will prevent people from responding, leading to millions of people being undercounted and Democratic and minority areas of the country losing representation and federal funding.

The Oversight Committee’s investigation seeks to determine why and how this change to the Census was approved. Ross previously testified the DOJ asked him to include the citizenship question to facilitate the Voting Rights Act. But documents obtained from the hard drives of Thomas Hofeller, an operative who helped the GOP rig congressional and legislative districts across the country, reveal officials intended that the change “would be advantageous to Republicans and non-Hispanic whites.”

The Supreme Court is scheduled to decide whether the administration can include the citizenship question in coming weeks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

REVEALED: Feds have classified info suggesting Chinese espionage operation targeted Trump’s Mar-a-Lago club

Published

28 mins ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

A new court filing this week suggests that federal law enforcement officials have classified information about a Chinese espionage operation that nearly succeeded in infiltrating President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago club.

The Miami Herald reports that "federal prosecutors have disclosed they are developing a potential national security case against Yujing Zhang, the 33-year-old Chinese woman charged with unlawfully entering Mar-a-Lago with a stash of electronic equipment."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.

"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.

This story is still developing.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Clearly delusional’ Trump deluged with ridicule for bizarre claim that his Poland speech was ‘best ever’

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 12, 2019

By

President Donald Trump boasted that his speech two years ago in Poland was considered one of the best in American history, and left many wondering what he was talking about.

Trump delivered a Stephen Miller-penned 2017 speech ahead of the G20 summit that warned of dire consequences for the West if borders and citizenship weren't clearly defined and restricted, and he bragged Wednesday that it was widely considered among the most well-received by a U.S. president.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link