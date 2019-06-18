How cryptocurrencies can replace other pay options
Cryptocurrencies live in a volatile, roller-coaster world, which Facebook is seeking to change with its new Libra digital money.
The new digital currency will be overseen by a nonprofit association and backed with real assets to serve as a reliable, stable form of globally accepted money that lives essentially on smartphones.
To use currencies like Libra, people will need to install software referred to as a digital wallet.
Several digital wallets are available, but one called Calibra is being built by a Facebook subsidiary for Apple- and Android-powered smartphones and integrated with the social network’s Messenger and WhatsApp mobile services.
This system “lets everyone store their money securely in their phone,” Calibra vice president of product Kevin Weil told AFP.
A digital wallet chosen by the user is linked to bank accounts or credit cards for transfers or online transactions.
“The same way you can pick any browser to go on the internet, you can pick any digital wallet,” Weil said.
– What are the advantages? –
Libra was released as an open ecosystem, so any business or service may accept it for payments. Financial institutions could also offer credit or loans in Libra.
“Imagine storing your life savings in your house; it is safer to take it with you on the go on your phone,” Weil said.
Calibra, for example, could be used to send money to friends or family members in another country, or shop at stores online or in the real world the same way they might use Apple Pay or Google Pay.
More than a billion people already use WhatsApp and Messenger to communicate, so providing a way to send money makes sense.
“Over time, as the Libra ecosystem grows and Libra is built into products and services, there will be more things you can just do with Libra,” Weil said.
– How is cash converted to crypto? –
People without access to banks could go to a currency exchange or merchant to convert cash into Libra.
Once on a smartphone, Libra could be sent text-message style, with recipients having the option to save it in their own wallets for future use or convert it to their local currency.
“We make it easy to go back and forth to local currency,” Weil said.
“If you are unbanked, you will have locations like money exchanges that operate with Libra.”
Currency exchange fees would be market-driven, but likely less than remittance fees charged by businesses that wire funds.
Calibra has built-in fraud and password recovery protections, and there is a “know-your-customer” process that requires people to initially provide some form of government identification.
“This is people’s money; we feel a huge responsibility to keep it safe,” Weil said.
Jon Stewart shames ‘turtle’ Mitch McConnell for ‘slow-walking’ 9/11 relief: ‘I know your species isn’t known for moving quickly’
Jon Stewart fired back at Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell in their ongoing dispute over relief to 9/11 first responders.
The former "Daily Show" host appeared on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," where he told his former Comedy Central colleague that he was not "bent out of shape," as McConnell said, or "looking for some way to take offense."
“I feel like an assh*le,” Stewart said. “I didn’t know that (lawmakers) were busy. I didn’t mean to interrupt them -- with their jobs!”
“Honestly, Mitch McConnell, you really want to go with the ‘we’ll get to it when we get to it argument’ for the heroes of 9/11?” he added. “Listen, senator, I know that your species isn’t known for moving quickly.”
Vatican opens debate on married priests for Amazon
The Vatican has formally opened debate on letting married men be ordained as priests in remote parts of the Amazon where priests are so few that Catholics can go weeks or months without attending a Mass.
The proposal was in a working document released Monday for an October meeting of South American bishops on the Amazon.
The document, prepared by the Vatican based on input from the region, suggested officials study “the possibility of priestly ordination for older men, preferably indigenous and respected and accepted by their communities, even if they have stable families, for the region’s most remote areas”.
New York OKs driving licenses for undocumented migrants
New York State Monday passed a law allowing undocumented migrants to obtain their driving license, a controversial move by the Democratic stronghold intended to thwart the Trump administration's restrictive immigration policy.
"This legislation will not only provide undocumented immigrants with a legal solution to obtain a driver's license, but its positive impacts will include significant economic growth, improved road safety, and it will keep hardworking families together," Senator Luis Sepulveda, one of its leading proponents, said in a statement.
"In a time when immigrants are being scapegoated for every ill in our country, this is our opportunity for New York State to show our courage and strength, and stand up for the marginalized communities," said Sepulveda, who represents the Bronx district of New York.