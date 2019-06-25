Quantcast
How one woman taunting a homeless McDonald’s employee turned his life around

A woman in Fayette County, Georgia recently took to Facebook to disparage a McDonald’s worker who was sleeping in the restaurant. “I go and tell an employee there is someone is asleep in their booth and her response was ‘oh yeah, we know hee hee, it’s ok’ and I said ‘not really but whatever,'” she wrote.

It turned out the sleeping employee, Simon Childs, is a 21-year-old homeless father who had recently lost his mother and was trying to catch some rest between multiple shifts at the restaurant.

But his story ends happily. According to WSB-TV Atlanta, upon hearing his plight on the local news, Childs was deluged in goodwill from locals donating clothes and supplies, diapers for his son, a GoFundMe, and job offers. Xavier and Theo Thomas of the Fusion Chefs Eatery down the street even offered him use of their car for transportation to interviews.

“I’m not homeless, not now, thanks to her,” said Childs, adding that with better job offers coming in, he can afford a place for him and his son to live.

The woman who wrote the post told reporters that she never meant to shame anyone, and intended the message to be private.

And yet her disparaging remarks ultimately may have helped give Childs a fresh start on life.

