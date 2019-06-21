Huge fire breaks out at Philadelphia oil refinery
A huge blaze erupted at a Philadelphia oil refinery early Friday, sending a fireball into the sky and forcing residents to stay off nearby roads, local media and officials said.
Footage on the East Coast city’s NBC affiliate station showed plumes of smoke towering from the Philadelphia Energy Solutions (PES) refining complex.
The blaze in south Philadelphia broke out around 4:00 am (0800 GMT) when a series of explosions occurred, according to NBC10. The fire could be seen for miles.
Refinery authorities say they are still working to account for all plant staff, the network reported.
Philadelphia’s Office of Emergency Management asked residents and workers at businesses east of the scene to remain indoors until further notice.
A major highway was briefly closed as firefighters responded to the incident.
The PES refining complex — which has existed in some form for more than 150 years — is the largest of its kind on the US East Coast, according to its website, and processes 335,000 barrels of crude per day.
PES is a partnership between fuel distributor Sunoco, a subsidiary of Energy Transfer LP, and US-based investment firm The Carlyle Group, according to its website.
George Conway warns ‘unstable sociopath’ Trump should not be trusted with power to launch strikes against Iran
George Conway slammed President Donald Trump's unstable approach to Iran, as news broke that he approved -- and then abruptly withdrew -- an order to launch an attack in retaliation for the downing of a U.S. drone.
A U.S. official told the New York Times the military had targeted some Iranian radars and missile batteries, but Trump called warplanes back before the strikes were launched.
"So in two hours it’ll be 3 a.m.," Conway tweeted early Friday morning, "and an erratic, unstable, incompetent, ignorant, intellectually lazy, narcissistic, and sociopathic man whose judgment no serious, intelligent person trusts remains in charge of deciding whether or not to start a potential war in Western Asia."
Hope Hicks refused to answer 155 questions posed by Democratic lawmakers– here are the key ones
According to a report at USA Today, former White House Communications official Hope Hicks refused to answer 155 questions posed to her by Congressional lawmakers when she appeared in a closed-door appearance earlier this week.
Accompanied by a White House attorney who continually raised objections, Democratic lawmakers bitterly complained about the former aide's obstructionism on questions as simple as where her office was located in the White House.
MSNBC’s Donny Deutsch reveals why Democrats should be ‘running scared’ against Trump
MSNBC's Donny Deutsch doesn't trust the polls showing President Donald Trump losing to a slew of Democratic challengers.
The "Morning Joe" contributor pointed to so-called "shy" Trump voters who were afraid to tell pollsters in 2016 they were backing the reality TV star, and he said that same dynamic would play out again next year.
"Be cautious with these polls," Deutsch said. "When I see a poll that says Elizabeth Warren is going to beat Donald Trump in Texas, I say, 'There's something wrong here.'"
"The first time around a lot of people were a little shy about admitting they were going to vote for Donald Trump," he continued. "Now that we've seen so much of his kind of horrificness, people are going to be less inclined to demonstrate that they're still behind him."