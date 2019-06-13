‘I dub thee sir Humpback’: Trump’s inept ‘Prince of Whales’ tweet gets hilariously roasted

President Donald Trump on Thursday drew howls of laughter across the internet when he made a reference to the “Prince of Whales” in a tweet defending his latest comments welcoming foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election.

In a Thursday morning tweet, the president argued that he should not have to contact the FBI every time he meets with a foreign leader, including the aforementioned “Prince of Whales,” whom the president said he recently talked with during his trip to the United Kingdom.

In reality, of course, the proper title for Prince Charles is the Prince of Wales, which is a country located on the west coast of Great Britain.

Trump’s tweet generated an avalanche of ridicule — check out some of the best responses below.

Just met with the Prince of Whales. Played golf with the Duke of Sharks. Had tea with the Duchess of Dolphins. pic.twitter.com/V0ZXNS5yco — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) June 13, 2019

Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/sZOrCn71Ug — Christopher Ingraham (@_cingraham) June 13, 2019

“When I met with the Prince of Whales, he said that as president, it was my life’s porpoise to build the wall. I told him wait till you sea it.” — hend amry (@LibyaLiberty) June 13, 2019

DOES THE PRINCE OF WHALES RULE OVER DOLPHINS TOO? pic.twitter.com/hgbI10VrSs — The Volatile Mermaid (@OhNoSheTwitnt) June 13, 2019

EXCLUSIVE first picture of the Prince of Whales: pic.twitter.com/P0ecJ2cr0a — Hannah Al-Othman (@HannahAlOthman) June 13, 2019

Despite what the fake surface news media tells you, my friend the Prince of Whales told me he had nothing to do with the Wakanda incident, and I believe him! Atlantis has potential like no other! Aquaman could learn a lot from him! pic.twitter.com/g0cT5RV3c6 — Anang Mittal अनंग मित्तल (@anangbhai) June 13, 2019

😹 u know it wasn’t even a typo he really thinks it is prince of whales 😹 — darth™ (@darth) June 13, 2019

"Donald, I got some of Biden's emails." – Prince of Whales pic.twitter.com/3wouLt4j0l — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) June 13, 2019

No YOU try saying no when the Prince of Whales hands you oppo. pic.twitter.com/4GpWWV46DW — The Last Badasstion (@lastbadasstion) June 13, 2019

White House Staff preparing to meet with the Prince of Whales. pic.twitter.com/uJfmvkHzXV — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) June 13, 2019

The Prince of Whales is good, but the “Queen of England (U.K.)” is also pretty A+ — Lisa Tozzi (@lisatozzi) June 13, 2019