Quantcast
Connect with us

‘I won’: Florida deputy fatally shoots gunman who wounded him after argument over cats jumps off the rails

Published

1 min ago

on

A Florida deputy responded to a neighborhood dispute over feral cats — and a gunfight broke out.

The Brevard County sheriff’s deputy was wounded in the shootout and fatally shot the gunman Tuesday evening during the incident in unincorporated Indialantic, reported WKMG-TV.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the deputy was called about 8:30 p.m. to an argument between two men over the feeding of feral cats in the area, and one of the men became enraged and went behind a vehicle.

The deputy, who is a U.S. Army veteran, heard the man charge a rifle from behind the vehicle — and then a gun battle broke out.

“The gunfire lasted long enough for our deputy to expend all the rounds of one of his magazines, reload and reengage the suspect,” Ivey said.

A neighbor pulled the wounded deputy to safety, and the other man died at the scene.

The deputy was hospitalized in stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds, but is expected to recover.

The sheriff said the deputy told him afterward: “I won.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘I won’: Florida deputy fatally shoots gunman who wounded him after argument over cats jumps off the rails

Published

1 min ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

A Florida deputy responded to a neighborhood dispute over feral cats -- and a gunfight broke out.

The Brevard County sheriff's deputy was wounded in the shootout and fatally shot the gunman Tuesday evening during the incident in unincorporated Indialantic, reported WKMG-TV.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey said the deputy was called about 8:30 p.m. to an argument between two men over the feeding of feral cats in the area, and one of the men became enraged and went behind a vehicle.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Homeland Security investigating laptops used by NC poll workers in 2016 for Russian hacking: report

Published

16 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

According to the Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security is conducting a forensic analysis of the laptops used by poll workers in North Carolina during the 2016 presidential election for evidence of Russian hacking.

This news comes after former special counsel Robert Mueller's report revealed that hackers affiliated with the Russian government "installed malware on the company network" of a private company that provides states with technology for voter registration.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

BUSTED: Trump spread several fake stories about royal family staying at his properties to juice cheap publicity

Published

26 mins ago

on

June 5, 2019

By

President Donald Trump spent a lot of time with the British royal family this week -- but in the past, he concocted false stories about them in an effort to juice up publicity for his assorted properties.

CNN's Andrew Kaczynski and Em Steck report that they've found five separate instances where Trump either planted fake stories or spread bogus claims about members of the royal family joining Trump-branded properties to generate hype.

"Between 1981 and 1995, multiple claims that members of the British Royal family were joining Trump properties filled New York tabloids and national papers according to a CNN KFile review of archival papers, audio, and books about the then-real estate developer," they write. "All of them were unequivocally shot down by Buckingham Palace."

Continue Reading
I need your help.

Reporting on long exclusives like William Koch takes a lot of sweat and time. We have more exclusives coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 