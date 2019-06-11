Incumbent ‘tough on crime’ prosecutors lose big running for re-election in Virginia

Two longtime prosecutors were ousted by reformers in Virginia’s Democratic primaries on Tuesday.

In Arlington County, Commonwealth’s Attorney Theophani “Theo” Stamos lost to challenger Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, receiving 48.6 percent of the vote to Dehghani-Tafti’s 51.4 percent. Stamos was elected in 2011 and reelected in 2015.

And in Fairfax County, Commonwealth’s Attorney Raymond Morrogh lost to challenger Steve Descano, receiving 49 percent of the vote to Descano’s 51 percent. Morrogh was elected in 2007 and reelected in 2011 and 2015.

“The two challengers are confronting the state’s criminal legal system as something that needs systemic reforms prosecutors can take on, beyond changing how they assess individual cases,” The Appeal explained before the election. “Both challengers cast themselves as part of a broader movement to overhaul statewide practices.”