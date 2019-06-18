Indicted Republican gets his passport back — so he can leave the country prior to his bribery trial
Despite being indicted and waiting to stand trial, a North Carolina judge returned the passport of a top Republican and is allowing him to leave the country.
Former North Carolina GOP Chair Robin Hayes spent a decade in Congress and was once the Republican nominee for governor.
In April, Hayes was indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges.
Despite the seriousness of the charges, a federal judge will temporarily return Hayes’ passport for him to travel abroad in July, WSCO-TV correspondent Joe Bruno reported on Tuesday.
New: A federal judge has temporarily reissued the passport of former NCGOP Chair Robin Hayes. Hayes will get his passport back July 5 and he has to return it July 15. Hayes is traveling outside the country with family July 7-12 #ncpol @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/itLaAVn6Pb
— Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) June 18, 2019ADVERTISEMENT