Indicted Republican gets his passport back — so he can leave the country prior to his bribery trial

Despite being indicted and waiting to stand trial, a North Carolina judge returned the passport of a top Republican and is allowing him to leave the country.

Former North Carolina GOP Chair Robin Hayes spent a decade in Congress and was once the Republican nominee for governor.

In April, Hayes was indicted on bribery and wire fraud charges.

Despite the seriousness of the charges, a federal judge will temporarily return Hayes’ passport for him to travel abroad in July, WSCO-TV correspondent Joe Bruno reported on Tuesday.