Quantcast
Connect with us

Is the US operating concentration camps right now? Liz Cheney’s ignorant attack on AOC sparks debate – with experts saying yes

Published

11 mins ago

on

Thanks to AOC (and Liz Cheney’s Ignorance) America Is Having a Conversation We Need to Have
Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY) attacked her fellow Member of Congress, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Tuesday, after the New York Democrat said in a video that the Trump administration is operating concentration camps to house migrants.

“The U.S. is running concentration camps on our southern border and that is exactly what they are,” Ocasio-Cortez declared.

Cheney, who is the third most-powerful Republican in the House, attacked AOC, telling her she should “spend just a few minutes learning some actual history.” She further criticized Ocasio-Cortez, saying, “6 million Jews were exterminated in the Holocaust. You demean their memory and disgrace yourself with comments like this.”

Congresswoman Cheney’s tweet drew a great deal of attention – and anger.

It wasn’t long before historians and authoritarianism experts weighed in – to tell Cheney was she was absolutely wrong, and AOC is correct.

Among those wanting to set the record straight were actor and activist George Takei, who at the age of five was taken from his home with his parents and sent to live in a U.S. Japanese internment camp.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some also criticized or corrected journalists for refusing to use the term “concentration camps,” for fear of upsetting conservatives.

ADVERTISEMENT

Some are claiming calling the concentration camps “concentration camps” invokes Godwin’s Law, which notes that the longer an internet discussion goes on, the more likely Hitler will somehow be invoked. They should know the creator of Godwin’s Law, Mike Godwin, retweeted this:

ADVERTISEMENT

He also engaged with MSNBC’s Chris Hayes, saying that yes, these are concentration camps.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are other experts making sure Americans understand that we, indeed, are operating concentration camps:

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Who are the four men charged with downing of MH17?

Published

1 min ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

International investigators have charged three Russians and one Ukrainian with murder over the 2014 shooting down of flight MH17 above rebel-held eastern Ukraine in which 298 people were killed.

Here are the four suspects named by the Dutch-led team on Wednesday.

- Igor Girkin -

Igor Girkin -- also known by his pseudonym "Strelkov" -- is the most high-profile suspect.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Viewers revolt after Meghan McCain slurs Joy Behar: ‘Go back to Fox News’

Published

3 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Meghan McCain dropped the B-word on air during an argument with Joy Behar, and social media users were just as shocked as the "The View" studio audience.

She and co-host Joy Behar were arguing over Trump supporters when McCain blew up.

“Being the sacrificial Republican every day,” she said. “I’m just trying to — don’t feel bad for me, bitch. I’m paid to do this, okay? Don’t feel bad for me.”

Continue Reading
 

Facebook

Ex-French President Nicolas Sarkozy to stand trial for corruption, influence-peddling

Published

7 mins ago

on

June 19, 2019

By

Nicolas Sarkozy is set to face trial on charges of corruption and influence peddling after his last appeal was rejected by France's highest court, his lawyer said Wednesday.

Sarkozy will likely have to appear in court in the coming months, sources close to the case told AFP on June 19, a day after the country's Court of Cassation - which rules on questions of law - ruled that a trial was justified for Sarkozy as well as his lawyer Thierry Herzog and a former judge, Gilbert Azibert.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link