James Comey shreds Bill Barr for fact-free CBS interview full of conspiracy talk

Responding to Attorney General Bill Barr’s interview on CBS, where he once again dismissed special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, former FBI director James Comey lashed out at President Donald Trump ‘s hand-picked AG, telling him to put up or shut up about conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, Comey wrote, “Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.”

You can see the tweet below: