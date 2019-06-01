Quantcast
Connect with us


James Comey shreds Bill Barr for fact-free CBS interview full of conspiracy talk

Published

1 min ago

on

Responding to Attorney General Bill Barr’s interview on CBS,  where he once again dismissed special counsel Robert Mueller’s report, former FBI director  James Comey lashed out at President Donald Trump ‘s hand-picked AG, telling him to put up or shut up about conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, Comey wrote, “Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.”

You can see the tweet below:

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

James Comey shreds Attorney General Bill Barr for fact-free CBS interview full of conspiracy talk

Published

1 min ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

Responding to Attorney General Bill Barr's interview on CBS,  where he once again dismissed special counsel Robert Mueller's report, former FBI director  James Comey lashed out at President Donald Trump 's hand-picked AG, telling him to put up or shut up about conspiracy theories.

On Twitter, Comey wrote, "Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about."

You can see the tweet below:

Bill Barr on CBS offers no facts. An AG should not be echoing conspiracy theories. He should gather facts and show them. That is what Justice is about.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Former Trump aide wants to train right-wing ‘gladiators’ in a Roman monastery — but he has a big problem

Published

22 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

According to a report from the Daily Beast, former Donald Trump svengali, Steve Bannon, has big plans to open up what he termed a "gladiator school" in an abandoned Italian monastery but his proposal has run into major government interference.

Writing for the Beast, Barbie Latza Nadeau explained that Bannon wants to develop an army of right-wing nationalist leaders at his school,  but Italy’s culture ministry has a problem "with discrepancies in the paperwork for the lease from the Italian government for the Certosa di Trisulti and must, therefore, revoke the lease."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Russia and China are collaborating to ‘undermine stability’ of the US on Trump’s watch: Former CIA director

Published

45 mins ago

on

June 1, 2019

By

On Saturday, Axios reported that former CIA Director and Defense Secretary Leon Panetta is warning Russia and China have formed a de facto alliance to destabilize the United States and threaten national security.

"What I consider two of our strongest adversaries are now working together to try to undermine stability in the United States of America," said Panetta on "Axios on HBO." "This is not like dealing with some kind of rogue nation."

China's intelligence services have been implicated in a number of cyberattacks on U.S. government agencies. Russia, meanwhile, was extensively involved in undermining the 2016 U.S. presidential election, with their efforts documented in detail by former special counsel Robert Mueller's report.

Continue Reading
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

I've got exclusives coming you'll love. But we have a
team to support and we need your help to make them happen. That's why I'm inviting you to join Raw Story Investigates and go ad-free. Change history. Make a difference. Become a friend.

LEARN MORE NOW
close-link

Sign This Petition!

Tell Nancy Pelosi Enough is Enough!

Donald Trump has obstructed justice, lied repeatedly to the American people and has been forced to shut down his charity after engaging in illegal activity. Democrats are debating impeachment. If Democrats fault Republicans for standing by as Trump disgraces the office, Democrats must stand up. Sign your name to tell Nancy Pelosi enough is enough.

 

 

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) speaks during a press conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., November 30, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

 

 