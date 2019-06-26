Jared Kushner: ‘I don’t think it’s a fair question’ to ask me about the dead family in the Rio Grande

In an interview with CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser Jared Kushner complained it was not “fair” to ask why the Trump administration isn’t able to protect the lives of migrant families — even though he is supposedly the Trump administration’s point man for immigration reform.

“You’ve also been tasked by the president to work on immigration,” said Blitzer. “I’m sure you’ve seen the horrific photo of the father and 23-month-old daughter who drowned crossing the Rio Grande. And you’ve heard about the truly deplorable conditions for migrant children, that kids don’t have toothpaste, soap, toddlers don’t have diapers. You’re a father, you’re a man of faith. Why isn’t the Trump Administration doing more to protect the lives of kids?”

“Yeah, I don’t think that’s a fair question, Wolf,” said Kushner. “The president’s been very, very clear about the fact that it’s a very dangerous journey to cross the border. He is trying to get people to cross legally and come into this country in a legal way. Right now our Border Patrol agents, who do an amazing job for this country, trying to keep all of us safe, are totally overwhelmed. The numbers we’ve seen have been extraordinary. We’ve got a great economy. A lot of people want to come.”

He then said that, “President Trump is in favor of legal immigration. He wants people to come to this country but he wants them to legally” — apparently unaware or unwilling to acknowledge that it’s not illegal to seek asylum at the border, and that the president has repeatedly released plans for drastically cutting legal immigration.

“But in the meantime, as these kids are here in the United States, whether they came in legally, illegally, shouldn’t they at least be able to take a bath or shower or have clean water and soap?” Blitzer pressed him. “Shouldn’t they at least be taken care of?”

“Yeah, absolutely,” said Kushner, saying that the Border Patrol “asked Congress for more resources to be able to do the job in the way that the president wants them to do it, which is humanely. And they’re doing their best.”

Watch below: