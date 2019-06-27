Quantcast
Jared Kushner negotiated with world leaders — and kept the State Department totally in the dark: Rex Tillerson

Published

4 mins ago

on

Former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson told the House Foreign Affairs Committee earlier this year that Trump son-in-law Jared Kushner regularly conducted negotiations with world leaders and kept him completely in the dark about what was discussed.

The Washington Post reports that Tillerson told the committee that Kushner’s foreign dealings left him “out of the loop and in the dark on emerging U.S. policies and simmering geopolitical crises.”

In one case, Tillerson learned about a meeting between Kushner and Mexico’s foreign secretary from a restaurant owner who saw them eating at his establishment.

“In another instance, Tillerson explained in detail being blindsided by the 2017 Gulf crisis in which key Arab allies severed ties with another key U.S. ally Qatar,” the Post reports. “He said he was in Australia at the time with then-Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and both were caught off guard and had been given no prior notice.”

