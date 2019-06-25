Jared Kushner says economic plan pre-condition to peace
White House adviser Jared Kushner said Tuesday that his plan for the Middle East was “the opportunity of the century” for the Palestinians but that their acceptance was a pre-condition to peace.
“Agreeing on an economic pathway forward is a necessary pre-condition to resolving the previously unsolvable political issues,” Kushner said as he opened a workshop in Bahrain being boycotted by the Palestinian Authority.
While the two-day meeting will not address political solutions in the Middle East, Kushner acknowledged the need to take them up later.
“To be clear, economic growth and prosperity for the Palestinian people are not possible without an enduring and fair political solution to the conflict — one that guarantees Israel’s security and respects the dignity of the Palestinian people.”
Kushner acknowledged widespread scepticism about the intentions of President Donald Trump, his father-in-law, who has taken an unapologetically pro-Israel line including recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.
But Kushner said that the Palestinians have been ill-served by previous peace-making efforts.
“My direct message to the Palestinian people is that despite what those who have let you down in the past say, President Trump and America have not given up on you,” he said.
He dismissed the mocking description of his peace plan as the “deal of the century” but said: “This effort is better referred to as the Opportunity of the Century, if the leadership has the courage to pursue it.”
The economic plan, revealed by the White House on Saturday, calls for $50 billion in investment over 10 years in the Palestinian territories and their Arab neighbours.
Republican humiliates himself at Senate hearing as his attempt to nail Instagram for liberal bias falls apart
Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Tuesday fell flat on his face when he tried to technology experts to admit that major social media platforms were biased against conservatives.
While talking with assorted experts on artificial intelligence and algorithms, Johnson said that he had his staff members go to Politico's Instagram account and record what other recommendations the app gave to them after following it.
According to Johnson, the vast majority of recommendations that came back were for news websites like the Washington Post or progressive outlets like Huffington Post, and none were for right-wing websites such as Breitbart.
Pennsylvania GOP chair resigns hours after naughty text messages are exposed
Val DiGiorgio resigned as chair of the Pennsylvania Republican Party on Tuesday after racy text message came to light.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Republican Party of Pennsylvania revealed that the chairman had stepped down.
The statement claimed that DiGiorgio “leaves party stronger and poised for future victories.”
But only hours earlier, racy text messages from DiGiorgio were published by The Philadelphia Enquirer.