Justin Amash perfectly hits back at Trump Jr’s threat to campaign against him

Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI), the lone Republican lawmaker who has so far endorsed impeaching President Donald Trump, perfectly hit back at Donald Trump Jr. after the president’s son threatened to campaign against him in his home district.

After Trump Jr. tweeted on Thursday that he would see Amash “soon” in a primary campaign against him, Amash replied by writing, “if it’s what you say I love it especially later in the summer.”

if it's what you say I love it especially later in the summer https://t.co/KmtA2khvLs — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 13, 2019

Amash’s response is a direct quote of what Trump Jr. told publicist Rob Goldstone after he told him that the Russian government had dirty on Hillary Clinton and was planning to use it to help his father win the 2016 presidential election.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amash’s decision to call for impeachment of the president has proven politically risky for the Michigan Congressman, who earlier this week stepped down from his post on the House Freedom Caucus.

A poll released this week from Practical Political Consulting showed that Amash faces a 16-point deficit against primary challenger Jim Lower, who has said he does not support impeaching the president.