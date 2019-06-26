Kellyanne Conway subpoenaed by House Oversight Committee
Fresh off the heels of the Robert Mueller subpoena, the House Oversight Committee voted 25-16 Wednesday to pull in another testimony: White House counselor Kellyanne Conway.
The decision occurred following a federal agency recommendation that Conway should be fired for repeatedly violating a law that limits the political activities of federal employees.
Fox News viewers lose it after ‘horrible monster’ Shep Smith gets emotional over photo of dead migrants
Fox News host Shepard Smith castigated the Trump administration on Wednesday after a heartbreaking photo surfaced showing two dead migrants who had been trying to cross the U.S. southern border.
"This photo is deeply disturbing," Smith warned viewers before showing the photo of a drowned father and his daughter on the banks of the Rio Grande.
"Of course, it is legal to present yourself for asylum in the United States," the Fox News host continued. "Legal under American and legal under international law."
According to Smith, current Trump administration policies "are forcing some who are desperate back home to take the chance at crossing the river."
How a top chicken company cut off black farmers, one by one
The Trump administration has weakened legal protections for farmers and eased off enforcing rules on powerful meat companies.
After years of working as a sheriff’s deputy and a car dealership manager, John Ingrum used his savings to buy a farm some 50 miles east of Jackson, Mississippi. He planned to raise horses on the land and leave the property to his son.
The farm, named Lovin’ Acres, came with a few chicken houses, which didn’t really interest Ingrum. But then a man showed up from Koch Foods, the country’s fifth-largest poultry processor and one of the main chicken companies in Mississippi. Koch Foods would deliver flocks and feed — all Ingrum would have to do is house the chicks for a few weeks while they grew big enough to slaughter. The company representative wowed Ingrum with projections for the stream of income he could earn, Ingrum recalled in an interview.
Here’s why Trump and Putin are only frenemies at this point
President Trump’s campaign of “maximum pressure” on Iran has hit an obstacle: Russia.
While the United States insists that Iran shot down a U.S. surveillance drone in international airspace last week, Russia rejected the charge on Tuesday and supported Iran’s claim that the Global Hawk drone with a 116-foot wingspan was shot down over Iranian territory.
A top Russian official stated Moscow’s intelligence findings at a meeting with Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday, according to Haaretz, the Israeli daily.