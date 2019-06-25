Kid writes lesbian neighbors a note: You’ve ‘given me the courage to come out’
Trump delivers utterly bizarre and nonsensical answer when asked if he should be on Mt. Rushmore
In an interview with The Hill published on Tuesday, President Donald Trump was asked whether he felt he should be sculpted onto Mount Rushmore with other major American presidents.
In response, the president delivered a completely incoherent reply.
Trump began his response by trying to address the question about whether he should be on Mount Rushmore.
"If I answer that question yes, I will end up with such bad publicity," Trump said.
Instagram chief insists it doesn’t spy on users
Instagram doesn't snoop on private conversations as part of its advertising targeting strategy, the head of the popular social media site said in an interview Tuesday.
"We don't look at your messages, we don't listen in on your microphone; doing so would be super problematic for a lot of different reasons," Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said in an interview with CBS.
"But I recognize you're not going to really believe me."
During the interview, Mosseri acknowledged that he is grilled regularly by Instagram users who insist they receive ads from restaurants, stores and other companies after only conducting a private conversation about an item and not posting to the broader site.
Conservative attorney reveals Duncan Hunter’s ‘colossal stupidity’ with devastating timeline of his actions
Conservative attorney Gabriel Malor, who in the past has written legal analyses for right-wing publications such as The Federalist and the Washington Examiner, found himself in awe at the latest Department of Justice filings leveled against indicted Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA).
In court filings made on Tuesday, the DOJ alleged that Hunter illegally used money donated to his congressional campaign to “carry out a series of intimate relationships” with women who were all involved in politics, including three registered lobbyists and one of his own staff members.