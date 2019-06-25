Quantcast
Kid writes lesbian neighbors a note: You’ve ‘given me the courage to come out’

Published

8 mins ago

on

File this one under: why representation matters.Sal Stow and her partner Meghan Stabler of Round Rock, Texas, had no idea that flying a Pride flag outside of their home would lead to a social media blitz, appearances on Good Morning America, entries in People Magazine, or anything short of just a normal day in June. However, what actually happened is one for the record books.

And it all began because of a Pride flag and a letter under a rock on the front step.

“Hello. You don’t know me,” the letter begins. “We’re moving away today, but I wanted to thank you. Seeing a Pride flag waving so proudly outside your house everyday has given me the courage to come out to my family and be more comfortable with who I am.”

“I just went out to collect 2 packages from the doorstep (at my partner Meghan’s house, that I call home) only to find this note under a rock on the mat,” Stow wrote on Facebook. “This is why visibility is SO important. You never know who needs the support and to know it’s ok. I hope this person is ok, their family is being supportive and they find a community to connect with that can help them through this brave process.”

Stow continued, “Williamson County is extremely conservative and in fact the County Commissioners voted 4-0 to not allow the pride flag to be flown on the Round Rock county court buildings. I am proud of who I am and the person I love. I will continue to be visible in whatever way I can #lgbtq#pridevisibility #translivesmatter #trans #hrc #stonewall50#equality”

The drawing featured a person holding transgender and pansexual pride flags.

Visibility has never been as important as it is today. While we have made strides for equality over the past decades, we know we have a long way to go,” Stabler told New Civil Rights Movement. “In many states, in many counties, in many towns, being out and proud is still a challenge. Fear and exclusion or worse – hate and anger – are still an everyday lived experience for some members of the LGBTQ community.”

Stabler issued a call to continue combating anti-LGBTQ rhetoric.

“If simply flying a pride flag 365 days of the year brings hope to someone, then I encourage everyone, including allies, to do so,” she said.

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc.

