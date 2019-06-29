Krugman wallops conservative whining his taxes are too high with a few facts about liberal states subsidizing Trump states

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pointed out that blue states massively subsidize red states economically.

Krugman noted a recent piece by New York Times columnist Brett Stephens where he bashed Democrats.

“A party that puts more of its faith, and invests most of its efforts, in them instead of us,” Stephens wrote. “They speak Spanish. We don’t. They are not U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are. They broke the rules to get into this country. We didn’t. They pay few or no taxes. We already pay most of those taxes.”

Krugman said that taxes should be viewed “in the context of the federal balance of payments — how much states receive from the Feds minus how much they pay in.”

He posted a chart showing the reliably-blue states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusettes “massively subsidize Trump states.”

Thinking about this line from Bret Stephens: "They pay few or no taxes. We already pay most of those taxes" in the context of the federal balance of payments – how much states receive from the Feds minus how much they pay in 1/ https://t.co/o1Gvy3ooRR pic.twitter.com/QbSJXRbl04 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) June 29, 2019