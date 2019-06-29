Quantcast
Connect with us

Krugman wallops conservative whining his taxes are too high with a few facts about liberal states subsidizing Trump states

Published

47 mins ago

on

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pointed out that blue states massively subsidize red states economically.

Krugman noted a recent piece by New York Times columnist Brett Stephens where he bashed Democrats.

“A party that puts more of its faith, and invests most of its efforts, in them instead of us,” Stephens wrote. “They speak Spanish. We don’t. They are not U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are. They broke the rules to get into this country. We didn’t. They pay few or no taxes. We already pay most of those taxes.”

Krugman said that taxes should be viewed “in the context of the federal balance of payments — how much states receive from the Feds minus how much they pay in.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He posted a chart showing the reliably-blue states of New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, and Massachusettes “massively subsidize Trump states.”

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

White Iowa man arrested for beating black man with a metal pipe while shouting racist threats of murder

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Police in Iowa City have arrested a white man on hate crimes charges, The Gazette reported Saturday.

"According to criminal complaints, around 6:32 p.m. June 16, 46-year-old Darrell L. Abbott — who is white — inserted himself into a conversation taking place in the 1800 block of Boyrum Street," the newspaper reported.

“I’m a killer,” Abbott reportedly said.

"I’m gonna show you I’m a killer," the complaint claims he said. “I’ll kill you (racial expletive).”

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Trump consultant is running a fake Joe Biden campaign website designed to mock him and divide the left: report

Published

31 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Joe Biden fists

On Saturday, The New York Times reported that Patrick Mauldin, a Republican political consultant who helped generate social media content for President Donald Trump's campaign, has created a fake website for former Vice President Joe Biden that looks superficially like his campaign website, but is full of content mocking him, collecting his gaffes, and highlighting his previous illiberal policy positions in an apparent attempt to make him toxic in the Democratic primary.

"Biden.info" shows GIFs of Biden touching women and girls, touts his support for the Iraq war and opposition to busing, contains some of his most awkward quotes on the campaign trail, and is headlined with the message, "Uncle Joe is back and ready to take a hands-on approach to America's problems!"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Krugman wallops conservative whining his taxes are too high with a few facts about liberal states subsidizing Trump states

Published

46 mins ago

on

June 29, 2019

By

Nobel Prize-winning economist Paul Krugman pointed out that blue states massively subsidize red states economically.

Krugman noted a recent piece by New York Times columnist Brett Stephens where he bashed Democrats.

"A party that puts more of its faith, and invests most of its efforts, in them instead of us," Stephens wrote. "They speak Spanish. We don’t. They are not U.S. citizens or legal residents. We are. They broke the rules to get into this country. We didn’t. They pay few or no taxes. We already pay most of those taxes."

Continue Reading
 
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]