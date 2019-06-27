Quantcast
Legal reporter slams gerrymandering decision: Roberts ‘doesn’t give a good goddamn’ about election fairness

2 hours ago

On Thursday, Above the Law editor and legal reporter Elie Mystal tore into Chief Justice John Roberts for his ruling that federal courts cannot block state lawmakers from rigging elections with partisan gerrymanders, even if it was done with intent to disenfranchise voters, calling the decision “Kafkaesque” and a loss for democracy.

Mystal noted that Roberts did not appear to be confused about the effect of gerrymandering in suppressing fair elections — he just didn’t care:

Creationist Ken Ham accused of ‘bullying and spiritual abuse’ by former Creation Museum staffer

22 mins ago

June 27, 2019

Creationist Ken Ham, best known for his Creation Museum that features scientifically and historically illiterate exhibits of biblical figures living side-by-side with dinosaurs, is being accused by a former employee of engaging in "bullying and spiritual abuse."

Via Patheos, former Answers in Genesis employee Ella Durham earlier this month wrote a lengthy and detailed account of the poor experiences she had working with Ham.

Mueller doesn’t need to hand the Democrats any Trump ‘bombshells’ — here’s why

33 mins ago

June 27, 2019

In a column for Bloomberg (subscription required) Jonathan Bernstein suggested that House Democrats who have finally convinced special counsel Robert Mueller to answer questions in two public hearings in July shouldn't expect any bombshells -- but they may not need any major revelations to expand investigations into President Donald Trump.

According to Bernstein, the benefit of getting the reticent Mueller on national TV is two-fold: To allow the public to hear directly from him how his investigation was conducted and to allow lawmakers to ask carefully-worded questions that might elicit important information that may open new avenues of Congressional investigations.

How Mitch McConnell became a bigger villain in first Democratic Debate than Trump

45 mins ago

June 27, 2019

Google searches for Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) spiked over 2,000 percent during Wednesday's first Democratic Debate, causing him to be the top trending search out of all of the people and issues in the second half of the debate.

As the Daily Beast points out, McConnell "loomed" over the debate like the Grim Reaper he admits he is.

