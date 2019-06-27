Legal reporter slams gerrymandering decision: Roberts ‘doesn’t give a good goddamn’ about election fairness
On Thursday, Above the Law editor and legal reporter Elie Mystal tore into Chief Justice John Roberts for his ruling that federal courts cannot block state lawmakers from rigging elections with partisan gerrymanders, even if it was done with intent to disenfranchise voters, calling the decision “Kafkaesque” and a loss for democracy.
Mystal noted that Roberts did not appear to be confused about the effect of gerrymandering in suppressing fair elections — he just didn’t care:
Basically the gerrymandering case means that states can do whatever they want to take away your vote, and the Supreme Court won’t (it says “can’t) step in to stop them.
So… as @JosephPatrice just said: “You basically have to win an election to have your vote counted.”
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 27, 2019
I said the Supreme Court, but I meant ANY FEDERAL COURT.
The Court is saying that there is NO REMEDY IN ANY COURT if states gerrymander your vote completely away.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 27, 2019
I thought I was going to end up calling the Roberts gerrymandering decision “willfully ignorant.” But it’s not. He’s not pretending not to understand how gerrymandering works, he’s straight up saying that he doesn’t give a good goddamn.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 27, 2019
This is just some KAFKAESQUE SHIT.
Shorter Roberts: Only the political process can fix the political process of suppressing votes in the political process.ADVERTISEMENT
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) June 27, 2019