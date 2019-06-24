LGBTQ pride ‘forces’ people to accept ‘a perverted and non-biblical view of sexuality’: West Virginia Republican

West Virginia state Sen. Mike Azinger penned an angry op-ed for the Parkersburg News and Sentinel, scorning the idea of LGBTQ acceptance and warning that it is a massive plot to indoctrinate people against Christian values.

“Tolerance, in the face of the violation of the commandments of God, is no virtue at all,” said Azinger, a manager of a contracting firm with a master’s degree in pastoral theology. He ripped into the local newspaper for covering an LGBTQ pride event the previous Saturday, thundering that, “Sexual deviancy is going mainstream.”

Azinger said that the acceptance of LGBTQ pride is not acceptable just because everyone believes it to be so, and cited a quote falsely attributed to Martin Luther: “Where the battle rages, the loyalty of the soldier is proved: and to be steady on all the battlefield besides is mere flight and disgrace to him if he flinches at that one point.”

“The left would have us believe we are ‘born that way;’ that sexuality is immutable,” said Azinger. “This simply isn’t the case. The LGBQT movement is not about happiness and tolerance, but about indoctrination and a forced acceptance of a perverted and non-biblical view of sexuality.”

Azinger previously ignited controversy by claiming that LGBTQ is a terrorist organization and likening it to the Ku Klux Klan.