Los Angeles officials stunned as homeless population jumps by 12 percent in just one year

Los Angles officials are heartbroken over the increases in homelessness after a massive effort to combat it, according to The Los Angeles Times.

Millions were poured into initiatives to decrease the homelessness in the city. However, officials saw that homeless spiked by 12 percent over the last year.

“At this point of unprecedented wealth in the county of Los Angeles, we are equally confronted with unprecedented poverty manifesting itself in the form of homelessness,” Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas told The Times.

“This work has never been for the faint of heart, and we cannot let a set of difficult numbers discourage us, or weaken our resolve,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

While efforts were made to decrease homelessness, the number of people facing poverty outpaced the city’s efforts.

“Last year’s count, we felt we were trimming in a way that would suggest we were getting our arms around this,” Ridley-Thomas added. “And yet this year we are pretty well stunned by this data.”

The report also notes that the lack of affordable housing is contributing to the issue.

“If we don’t change the fundamentals of housing affordability, this is going to be a very long road,” Peter Lynn, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority said in a briefing with The Times. “If we don’t get ahead of affordability, we’re going to be very hard pressed to get ahead of homelessness.”

