Macron to send Trump another friendship tree after first one dies
French President Emmanuel Macron has downplayed the death of an oak tree he had offered US President Donald Trump last year, saying people shouldn’t read symbols into everything and that he would send the American leader a new tree.
The two men celebrated the special relationship between the United States and France during Macron‘s state visit in April 2018 to Washington by planting the oak sapling on the grounds of the White House.
The sapling was then put in quarantine because of fears it may carry parasites that could spread to other trees on the White House property.
US officials this weekend said it had died, prompting a flurry of social media posts comparing its death to the difficult relationship the two leaders have had since that visit.
Omen in Oak? The oak tree planted in the #WhiteHouse garden a little over a year ago by #Macron and #Trump to commemorate the sacrifice of 2000 American marines in a WWI battle, hasn’t survived its quarantine period. #France (in French) https://t.co/hB1yYEhZA2
— Douglas Herbert (@dougf24) June 10, 2019
Macron is at odds over the American’s unilateralist approach to trade, climate change and a nuclear deal with Iran.
“We will send [Trump] another, it is not a tragedy,” Macron told Switzerland’s RTS network on Tuesday, speaking on the sidelines of an International Labour Organisation meeting in Geneva.
“Do not see symbols where there are none, the symbol was to plant it together,” Macron added.
The tree, from Belleau Wood in France where almost 2,000 American soldiers died in a World War I battle, had been dug up not long after it was planted.
“It turns out that this oak was put in quarantine for American sanitary reasons and the poor thing did not survive,” Macron said.
“I’ll send another oak because I think the US Marines and the friendship for freedom between our peoples is well worth it,” he added.
WATCH: Trump babbles nonsensically when asked why he said he’d stop spying on Kim Jong-un
President Donald Trump on Wednesday delivered a strange and nonsensical response when he was asked why he said earlier this week that the CIA under his watch would no longer recruit Kim Jong-un's family members to work as spies.
During an angry rant in front of reporters on Tuesday, the president seemed apologetic about reports that the CIA had used Kim’s half-brother as a spy on the regime.
“I saw the information about the CIA with respect to his... half-brother and I would tell him that would not happen under my auspice, that’s for sure,” Trump said. “I wouldn’t let that happen under my auspices."
Breaking Banner
Trump’s federal budget deficit skyrocketed to $207.8 billion in the month of May
On Wednesday, Business Insider reported that the US budget deficit hit a new high.
"The gap between the amount the government takes in and spends came in at $207.8 billion last month, and the Treasury Department said Wednesday, nearly 42% higher than a year earlier. The increase happened in part because of June 1 falling on a Saturday, a non-business day, meaning some benefit payments were made earlier than usual," the report said.
This story is still developing.
‘Death to gays’ pastors to hold ‘Make America Straight Again’ conference to coincide with Pulse massacre anniversary
Steven Anderson, a far right wing pastor known for calling for the death of gay people will be one of several religious extremists holding a "Make America Straight Again" conference in Orlando on Friday.
Today marks the third anniversary of the Pulse massacre, where 49 people, mostly LGBTQ people of color, were gunned down in what has been called the largest hate crime in U.S. history. Many are expected to travel to Orlando this week, to commemorate the horrific attack and mourn the tragic loss of life.