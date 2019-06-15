Man barricaded himself in Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s office in Queens

The New York Police Department responded to a Saturday break-in at the Queens office of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez by a 27-year-old man.

“The alleged trespasser barricaded himself in the 3rd floor office, hiding in a utility closet until police convinced him to come out,” WPIX-TV reports.

“The man was taken to an area hospital for an evaluation. Charges against him are pending,” ABC 7 reported.

The congresswoman, the youngest ever elected, was reportedly in Washington, DC at the time of the incident.