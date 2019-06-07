Quantcast
Meghan McCain lashes out at ‘fake news’ after tabloid reports Whoopi Goldberg is ‘at her breaking point’

Published

7 mins ago

on

On Friday, Meghan McCain attempted to clear the air by blaming the “fake news” for her controversy at ABC’s “The View.”

“Men who debate and host political shows together are NEVER subjected to the kind of gossip and crap women are – @JoyVBehar is my favorite liberal sparing partner and we have nothing but mutual respect for each others viewpoint. I also genuinely like her, everything is fake news,” McCain tweeted.

McCain took time off from her co-host position on “The View” earlier this week. Political commentator, Tara Setmayer, replaced her temporarily. In addition to her taking time off, staffers and producers told The Daily Mail in an article published Friday that McCain was challenging to work with behind the scenes.

Also, her co-host Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly fed up with McCain’s ongoing feud with co-host Joy Behar.

“Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break,” a source told DailyMail.com.

Most recently, the panel grilled McCain over her conservative views, and she struggled to defend them.

‘Dementia’: Trump buried in mockery for baffling tweet claiming the moon ‘is a part’ of Mars

Published

54 mins ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Friday sent out a scientifically illiterate tweet in which he scolded NASA for any plans it might have for going to the moon -- and then bizarrely claimed that the moon was "part" of the planet Mars.

"For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago," the president wrote. "They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!"

For all of the money we are spending, NASA should NOT be talking about going to the Moon - We did that 50 years ago. They should be focused on the much bigger things we are doing, including Mars (of which the Moon is a part), Defense and Science!

Feds list Paul Manafort’s ‘fabulous’ SoHo apartment for sale at more than $3.6 million

Published

1 hour ago

on

June 7, 2019

By

Paul Manafort's old Manhattan loft was put on the market by the federal government for more than $3.6 million.

The SoHo apartment -- one of five forfeited by the former Trump campaign manager as part of his plea agreement -- was listed with other seized properties on the U.S. Marshals Service website, reported NBC News.

A judge ordered the 2,000-square-foot apartment forfeited on May 22, after the 70-year-old Manafort began serving a 7-1/2-year federal prison sentence for a conviction on charges for tax fraud, bank fraud and hiding foreign bank accounts.

