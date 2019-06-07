Meghan McCain lashes out at ‘fake news’ after tabloid reports Whoopi Goldberg is ‘at her breaking point’

On Friday, Meghan McCain attempted to clear the air by blaming the “fake news” for her controversy at ABC’s “The View.”

“Men who debate and host political shows together are NEVER subjected to the kind of gossip and crap women are – @JoyVBehar is my favorite liberal sparing partner and we have nothing but mutual respect for each others viewpoint. I also genuinely like her, everything is fake news,” McCain tweeted.

Men who debate and host political shows together are NEVER subjected to the kind of gossip and crap women are – @JoyVBehar is my favorite liberal sparing partner and we have nothing but mutual respect for each others viewpoint. I also genuinely like her, everything is fake news. pic.twitter.com/zKgWMqNxCk — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) June 7, 2019

McCain took time off from her co-host position on “The View” earlier this week. Political commentator, Tara Setmayer, replaced her temporarily. In addition to her taking time off, staffers and producers told The Daily Mail in an article published Friday that McCain was challenging to work with behind the scenes.

Also, her co-host Whoopi Goldberg was reportedly fed up with McCain’s ongoing feud with co-host Joy Behar.

“Whoopi is at her breaking point with Meghan. She’s been trying to hang in there, especially keep the peace with Meghan and Joy, but we all know she’s about to break,” a source told DailyMail.com.

Most recently, the panel grilled McCain over her conservative views, and she struggled to defend them.