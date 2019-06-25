Melania Trump announces her spokeswoman will replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary
Melania Trump’s spokeswoman will replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House communications director.
The first lady announced Tuesday afternoon that Stephanie Grisham will take over for Sanders, who’s considering a run for Arkansas governor, as communications director and White House press secretary.
Grisham had been widely considered the favorite to become the third press secretary for President Donald Trump, following Sanders and Sean Spicer.
I am pleased to announce @StephGrisham45 will be the next @PressSec & Comms Director! She has been with us since 2015 – @potus & I can think of no better person to serve the Administration & our country. Excited to have Stephanie working for both sides of the @WhiteHouse. #BeBest
— Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) June 25, 2019