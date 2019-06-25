Quantcast
Melania Trump announces her spokeswoman will replace Sarah Sanders as White House press secretary

Published

1 min ago

on

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman will replace Sarah Huckabee Sanders as White House communications director.

The first lady announced Tuesday afternoon that Stephanie Grisham will take over for Sanders, who’s considering a run for Arkansas governor, as communications director and White House press secretary.

Grisham had been widely considered the favorite to become the third press secretary for President Donald Trump, following Sanders and Sean Spicer.

Indicted GOP lawmaker spent campaign cash on affairs with three different lobbyists and one of his own staffers: DOJ

Published

47 mins ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

A new filing from the Department of Justice claims that Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has had multiple extramarital affairs since first taking office in 2009 -- including three with registered lobbyists and one with one of his own staff members.

According to the DOJ filing, as flagged by USA Today's Brad Heath, Hunter illegally used money donated to his congressional campaign to "carry out a series of intimate relationships" with women who were all involved in politics.

The DOJ argued that it needs to be able to discuss these affairs in front of jury in order to prove Hunter deliberately misused campaign funds.

Trump flips out and threatens ‘obliteration’ after Iran calls him retarded

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

President Donald Trump on Tuesday angrily hit back at Iran after the nation accused him of being "retarded."

Writing on Twitter, the president accused Iran of making a "very ignorant and insulting statement" against him, which he said "only shows that they do not understand reality."

The president then threatened the nation with "obliteration" if it didn't wise up.

"Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force," he wrote. "In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!"

....Iran’s very ignorant and insulting statement, put out today, only shows that they do not understand reality. Any attack by Iran on anything American will be met with great and overwhelming force. In some areas, overwhelming will mean obliteration. No more John Kerry & Obama!

Condo owner sends recording of monkey noises to prospective renter — and repeatedly calls her the N-word

Published

2 hours ago

on

June 25, 2019

By

Giulia Ozyesilpinar, the owner and operator of the Ocean Five Condo Hotel in Miami Beach, went on a racist tirade this week against a prospective renter because she didn't promptly respond to her WhatsApp messages.

The Miami New Times reports that London resident Monifah Brown had booked a condo at Ocean Five with some friends who were planning to go with her to a summer vacation in Miami.

However, after booking the condo, Ozyesilpinar sent her messages saying that she was having problems processing her credit cards. After Brown didn't initially respond to those messages, Ozyesilpinar sent her a racist message telling her that she was hurting the reputations of other black people.

