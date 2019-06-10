Quantcast
Mexico called Trump’s bluff on tariffs so now he may try more dangerous stunts: Trump biographer

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to one of Donald Trump’s biographers, the president’s backing down over his proposed tariffs on Mexico after claiming he had a trade deal — which turned out to have been negotiated months before — will likely make him lash out in more dangerous ways.

In his Bloomberg column, Tim O’Brien — author of “TrumpNation: The Art of Being The Donald,” explains that Trump will likely up the ante next to reassert his authority.

“Any remaining thoughts that President Donald Trump has been playing three-dimensional chess while everyone else around him is engaged in less sophisticated pursuits should perish with his sudden abandonment of tariff threats against Mexico,” O’Brien wrote. “The only thing Trump got from this stunt was yet another round of abundant attention as everyone tried to decipher the riddle of ‘what-is-this-unusual-and-loopy-man-up to-this-time-because-he’s-breaking-the-norms-of-generally-accepted-presidential-behavior?'”

O’Brien asserts that — while Trump basked in the attention and furor his tariff threat created — he was likely displeased with how it played out in the press after he was exposed.

“This is a man flailing, much as he did several months ago after threatening to keep the U.S. government shut down unless he got the funding to build a wall along the southern border. More experienced and deft politicians than him torpedoed that gambit and the government reopened,” O’Brien recalled.

“Trying to govern by threat and blunt force isn’t really governing at all, and if enough bluffs get called, the players on the other side of the table tend to stiffen their spines,” he elaborated before offering a warning. “That’s not a good scenario for anyone involved, because a predictably unpredictable person lacking self-confidence, restraint and principled, courageous advisers may eventually try burning things down just to prove his point.”

“The president of the United States isn’t playing chess. But, like a kid with matches, he’s only too happy to play with fire,” he concluded.

You can read the whole piece here (subscription required).

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
Breaking Banner

Illinois man goes berserk over house painted in rainbow colors: ‘I’m going to slit your throat!’

Published

44 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

An Illinois man was charged with a hate crime after threatening to kill LGBT people over their rainbow flag display.

Police identified Charles Patton from surveillance video showing him punching porch spindles on a home, kicking in two doors and going inside, where he damaged an interior door frame, reported KSDK-TV.

He screamed homophobic slurs and death threats throughout the incident in the Soulard neighborhood of St. Louis.

Breaking Banner

American Airlines cancels hundreds of 737 Max flights a day all the way through September

Published

57 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

On Sunday, American Airlines announced it will be canceling 737 Max 8 flights through September, affecting some 115 flights per day.

The move comes after American already suspended use of the embattled aircraft through August, at a reported financial loss to the carrier of $350 million.

737 Max jets were grounded after deadly crashes on Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines, reportedly attributed to failures with the aircraft's unique anti-stall system that pitched the nose of the planes down.

Breaking Banner

The Democrats are about to take a big step toward the possible impeachment of Bill Barr

Published

58 mins ago

on

June 10, 2019

By

According to a columnist for the Daily Beast, the Democratic House member's decision to vote on contempt of Congress charges against Attorney General Bill Barr is a necessary first step that will allow them to eventually impeach him if necessary.

Michael Tomasky states that holding Barr in contempt is the least the Democrats can do to the AG for shirking his constitutional duties by becoming President Donald Trump's de facto lawyer.

"Tuesday’s vote isn’t just symbolically nailing some hapless AG to the cross to make him bleed in public for a few hours," the political pundit wrote. "This is part of an investigation into genuine presidential obstruction of justice. And it involves both Trump’s attorney general and his former White House counsel [Don McGahn], who is described in the Mueller Report as saying that the president directed him to obstruct justice."

