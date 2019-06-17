Quantcast
Missouri governor appoints judge who fundraised for crisis pregnancy center to help decide Planned Parenthood’s license

1 min ago

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that Gov. Mike Parson (R-MO) has appointed former Macon County Associate Circuit Judge Philip Prewitt to the Administrative Hearing Commission, a state agency that oversees disputes between the state and organizations seeking licensure.

Prewitt, a former Republican candidate for office, once fundraised on Facebook for Ray of Hope Pregnancy Care Ministeries, a “crisis pregnancy center” that masquerades as a health care facility in order to trick women seeking abortions into listening to anti-abortion propaganda. In 2015, the Missouri Supreme Court reprimanded Prewitt for the post encouraging people to donate, saying that it violated judicial ethics rules.

Planned Parenthood is currently fighting with Missouri as the state Department of Health refuses to renew its license, which could make the state the first in decades to have zero abortion clinics operating in its borders. A judge recently forced the state to let it remain operating for now, but the case could eventually end up before the Administrative Hearing Commission.

In addition to this conflict, Missouri Republicans recently passed a bill banning all abortions past 8 weeks. That law is also pending litigation.

Trump being a ‘compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus’ is why he failed on Iran: Conservative columnist

7 mins ago

June 17, 2019

President Donald Trump's highly-criticized decision to withdraw from the Iran nuclear deal has resulted as was warned, with the country reviving its nuclear program, a conservative columnist explained in The Washington Post on Monday.

Conservative Max Boot took a victory lap in the hard-hitting column, reminding that he had signed a March 2016 letter by 121 Republican foreign policy analysts warning about Trump's approach.

"I wish we had been wrong, but we were all too right," Boot wrote.

"Trump has shown no ability to grow in office; but then it’s hard to learn if you all you read is Fox News chyrons. He is today the same compulsive liar and erratic ignoramus he was at the start of the 2016 campaign," Boot said. "Only now, the stakes are much higher."

Mass panic after shooting at Toronto parade

1 hour ago

June 17, 2019

Shots were fired at a parade for the Toronto Raptors NBA champions on Monday, causing a mass panic.

Toronto Police have located two victims with "serious but not life-threatening" injuries.

Two people are in custody and two firearms have been recovered.

An estimated 2 million people were attending the celebration.

Alex Jones accused of sending child pornography to lawyers representing Sandy Hook victims

2 hours ago

June 17, 2019

Attorneys representing victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre who are suing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones for defamation have accused the InfoWars host of sending them files containing child pornography.

The Connecticut Post reports that court documents filed on Monday show that the law firm representing the Sandy Hook victims claims that it discovered several inappropriate images involving children in a large stash of electronic files that Jones had been ordered to turn over.

