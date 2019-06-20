Missouri man threatened to ‘kill every gay person I can’ at St. Louis PrideFest: police

A Missouri man this week was charged with making a terrorist threat after he said he planned to “kill every gay person I can” at St. Louis’s annual PrideFest.

The St. Louis Dispatch reports that court documents filed this week claim that 49-year-old Edward A. Terry of Overland, Missouri created a fake email account and sent a message to a PrideFest organizer saying that he would “come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.”

The organizer immediately notified the FBI of the threat, and law enforcement officials tracked down the email account to Terry’s cell phone.

When confronted by police, Terry admitted that he created the account and said he tried to disguise his identity by using the name of a woman he used to live with. Terry, who is also facing theft charges dating from 2018, had his bail set at $20,000, cash-only.

The St. Louis PrideFest is scheduled to take place next week starting on June 29th.