Quantcast
Connect with us

Missouri man threatened to ‘kill every gay person I can’ at St. Louis PrideFest: police

Published

2 hours ago

on

A Missouri man this week was charged with making a terrorist threat after he said he planned to “kill every gay person I can” at St. Louis’s annual PrideFest.

The St. Louis Dispatch reports that court documents filed this week claim that 49-year-old Edward A. Terry of Overland, Missouri created a fake email account and sent a message to a PrideFest organizer saying that he would “come to pride fest with my guns to kill every gay person I can before I kill myself.”

The organizer immediately notified the FBI of the threat, and law enforcement officials tracked down the email account to Terry’s cell phone.

When confronted by police, Terry admitted that he created the account and said he tried to disguise his identity by using the name of a woman he used to live with. Terry, who is also facing theft charges dating from 2018, had his bail set at $20,000, cash-only.

The St. Louis PrideFest is scheduled to take place next week starting on June 29th.

ADVERTISEMENT
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

Michael Moore warns that Trump will be hard to beat: ‘He hasn’t lost one inch of his fired-up insane base’

Published

9 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Left-wing filmmaker Michael Moore thinks that Democrats had better get ready for a very tough fight in the 2020 presidential election.

Even though polls continue to show that President Donald Trump is historically unpopular, Moore believes that the president's base is fired up to reelect him and will crawl over glass to vote for him again next year.

In particular, Moore was struck by the massive enthusiasm that greeted the president at his big kickoff rally in Orlando, Florida.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Canada is taking advantage of Trump’s tariff pratfalls by scooping up new trade partners: report

Published

35 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

As American manufacturers reel and U.S. farmers see their economic well-being being destroyed by Donald Trump's trade wars, the Canadian government is stepping into the breach and boosting their own trade relations, reports Politico.

As part of their Global Translations podcast, Politico notes that countries -- and manufacturers -- are not standing by helplessly as Trump threatens and changes directions on trade on almost a daily basis.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Hope Hicks told Congress that Trump was ‘serious’ about accepting foreign help: Jerry Nadler

Published

59 mins ago

on

June 20, 2019

By

Former White House communications director Hope Hicks told Congress on Wednesday that President Donald Trump really does welcome foreign assistance to help him win elections, according to Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

In a statement released Thursday, Nadler revealed that "Ms. Hicks made clear that she understood the President to be serious when he said that he would accept foreign interference in our elections" and "she also made clear that even she knew that such foreign assistance should be rejected and reported to the FBI."

Nadler then put Hicks's testimony in the broader context of Trump telling ABC News' George Stephanopoulos last week that he would welcome the help of a foreign government who came to him and offered him dirt on a political opponent.

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

I need your help.

Investigating Trump's henchmen is a full time job, and I'm trying to bring in new team members to do more exclusive reports. We have more stories coming you'll love. Join me and help restore the power of hard-hitting progressive journalism.

TAKE A LOOK
close-link