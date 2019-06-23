Mitch McConnell caves into Jon Stewart on 9/11 first responders — finally agrees to meet with them

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was completely eviscerated by former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart last week, after McConnell refused to hold a vote on continuing to fund medical care for the 9/11 first responders and workers who helped clean up the collapsed buildings after the attack. But now he’s giving in, for now, The New York Post reported.

Stewart appeared in a brief subcommittee hearing on the issue, where he told members of Congress to do their jobs and do the right thing by these heroes.

During an interview with Fox News, Stewart recalled seeing McConnell’s response to his testimony.

“‘Gosh, we haven’t looked at that in a while but we will look at it and I’m sure we’ll deal with it as compassionately as we have in the past’,” Stewart relayed.

“I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell,” he said. “He has always held out until the very last minute and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming has he even deigned to move on it.”

McConnell’s staff announced that they have agreed to a Tuesday afternoon meeting with “myself and a couple of team leaders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has faced a lot of public shaming since his attacks on Stewart and lack of action on the first responders.