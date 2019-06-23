Quantcast
Connect with us

Mitch McConnell caves into Jon Stewart on 9/11 first responders — finally agrees to meet with them

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) was completely eviscerated by former “Daily Show” host Jon Stewart last week, after McConnell refused to hold a vote on continuing to fund medical care for the 9/11 first responders and workers who helped clean up the collapsed buildings after the attack. But now he’s giving in, for now, The New York Post reported.

Stewart appeared in a brief subcommittee hearing on the issue, where he told members of Congress to do their jobs and do the right thing by these heroes.

During an interview with Fox News, Stewart recalled seeing McConnell’s response to his testimony.

“‘Gosh, we haven’t looked at that in a while but we will look at it and I’m sure we’ll deal with it as compassionately as we have in the past’,” Stewart relayed.

“I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Senator McConnell,” he said. “He has always held out until the very last minute and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming has he even deigned to move on it.”

McConnell’s staff announced that they have agreed to a Tuesday afternoon meeting with “myself and a couple of team leaders.”

ADVERTISEMENT

McConnell has faced a lot of public shaming since his attacks on Stewart and lack of action on the first responders.

Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump is endangering the US by governing like he’s directing a reality TV show: officials

Published

15 mins ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump seems to be waffling on whether or not he wants a war in Iran. As it stands, he seems to be against it, pulling back on a military strike that would have killed 150 people and most certainly begun another Middle Eastern war.

In a report from the Washington Post, leaders from policy to politics are telling the president to get it together. The "freewheeling" style of politics may have been a quirky style, but now it's putting the United States in a difficult position.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Conservative columnist tells Trump make good on his threats with Iran or ‘shut up’

Published

3 hours ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

President Donald Trump appeared to back down last week when it came to an attack on Iran after an oil tanker was allegedly fired upon and the country shot down a U.S. drone during surveillance.

Republicans and even Trump himself has mocked former President Barack Obama for drawing a "red line" for Syria but being unwilling to act further. In Obama's case, the president saw the country cross the red line and asked Congress to give him a declaration of war. Republicans refused at the time.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Social network for knitting banned Trump talk and white supremacists — making other sites look cowardly

Published

4 hours ago

on

June 23, 2019

By

Ravelry is a place for knitters, crocheters, designers, spinners, weavers and dyers, the website says. It is, however, no longer a place where commentary about President Donald Trump is welcome. While other websites struggle to navigate fake accounts, Russian bots and troll accounts, Ravelry simply drew a line.

"We are banning support of Donald Trump and his administration on Ravelry," the social media site posted Sunday.

"This includes support in the form of forum posts, projects, patterns, profiles, and all other content," the post continued. "Note that your project data will never be deleted. We will never delete your Ravelry project data for any reason and if a project needs to be removed from the site, we will make sure that you have access to your data. If you are permanently banned from Ravelry, you will still be able to access any patterns that you purchased. Also, we will make sure that you receive a copy of your data."

Continue Reading
 
 

Copyright © 2019 Raw Story Media, Inc. PO Box 21050, Washington, D.C. 20009 | Masthead | Privacy Policy | For corrections or concerns, please email [email protected]

 ENOUGH IS ENOUGH 

Trump endorses killing journalists, like Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. Raw Story is investing in progressive journalism. Ad-free memberships support original reporting. Help us make a difference.

Learn why we're trying to limit ads.
close-link