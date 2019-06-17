Mitch McConnell delivers a pathetic response to Jon Stewart’s rebuke
When he testified before the House Judiciary Committee on June 11, comedian Jon Stewart was highly critical of the U.S. Senate for neglecting the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) — referencing a “certain someone” who kept using it as a “political football.” Stewart, during an interview with Fox News’ Chris Wallace that aired on Sunday, confirmed that the “certain someone” was Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. And McConnell was highly dismissive of Stewart during an appearance on Fox News’ “Fox and Friends” the following Monday morning.
During his interview with Wallace, Stewart asserted, “Mitch McConnell has been the white whale of this since 2010….. I want to make it clear that this has never been dealt with compassionately by Sen. McConnell. He has always held out until the very last minute — and only then, under intense lobbying and public shaming, has he even deigned to move on it.” But the Senate majority leader doesn’t see it that way.
When Steve Doocy, one of the “Fox and Friends” co-hosts, brought up Stewart’s criticisms, McConnell responded, “We’ve never failed to address this issue, and we will address it again. I don’t know why he’s all bent out of shape, but we will take care of the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.”
McConnell responds to Jon Stewart's 9/11 VCF criticism: "I don't know why he's all bent out of shape" pic.twitter.com/u6qliTMxIw
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) June 17, 2019
Doocy mentioned that Stewart was disappointed because “so few members” of Congress showed up at the hearing where Stewart spoke last week. And McConnell responded, “Well, that frequently happens because members have a lot of things going on at the same time. It sounds to me like he’s looking for some way to take offense. There’s no way we won’t address this problem appropriately. We have in the past; we will again in the future.”
The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund, also known as the September 11 Victim Compensation Fund, was established following the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001. Stewart has been an aggressive and tireless advocate for the VCF, stressing that surviving 9/11 first responders continue to suffer from severe health problems as a result of their work at New York City’s World Trade Center 18 years ago.
Breaking Banner
Dallas gunman posted ominous Facebook warning before opening fire outside federal building
A Texas man was shot and killed after he opened fire with a military-style rifle at a federal building.
FBI agents identified the gunman as 22-year-old Brian Isaack Clyde shortly after he was killed by law enforcement officers outside the Earle Cabell Federal Building in downtown Dallas, reported The Dallas Morning News.
Clyde was pronounced dead at the scene, but no other injuries were reported.
It's not clear why Clyde fired gunshots outside the government building.
Indian Houdini drowns after ‘magic’ act goes wrong
Indian police on Monday recovered the body of a magician who drowned while trying to replicate an underwater Houdini-inspired stunt -- tying himself up with chains and ropes and being lowered into a river.
Rescue workers found the body of Chanchal Lahiri late Monday in the Hooghly river, the deputy commissioner of the port division of Kolkata police, Syed Waquar Raza, told AFP
The 40-year-old Lahiri, who was known by his stage name "Jadugar Mandrake" (Wizard Mandrake), was lowered by winch into the river in Kolkata on Sunday in a yellow and red costume.
Breaking Banner
Florida GOP official under fire for jokes about running over anti-Trump protesters
Republican Brevard County commissioner Bryan Lober is coming under heavy criticism after making Facebook posts that joked about running over people protesting against President Donald Trump.
The Orlando Sentinel reports that Lober recently responded to a Facebook post made on the "Political Voice of Brevard County" Facebook page about planned protests against Trump ahead of his 2020 campaign kickoff.