‘Morality doesn’t matter’: Trump officials admit being ‘numb’ to latest rape allegation against president

Officials working for both President Donald Trump’s White House and his presidential reelection campaign say they’ve made themselves “numb” to the dozens of women who have accused their boss of sexual assault.

In interviews with The Atlantic, multiple Trump officials dismissed the allegations leveled by journalist E. Jean Carroll that Trump sexually assaulted her in the 1990s.

Even though two of Carroll’s friends have corroborated that she told them about Trump raping her shortly after it allegedly occurred, one senior Trump campaign official told The Atlantic that they don’t believe her claims — and that, even if they did, it wouldn’t matter.

“Morality doesn’t matter,” the official said. “We excuse moral misbehavior from politicians because they’re on our team, and we judge others for being on the wrong team. The really scary part to me is: Does society just not care?”

ADVERTISEMENT

One current White House official, meanwhile, said they did not believe Carroll’s allegations, but were nonetheless not happy to see the president say he couldn’t have raped her because “she’s not my type.”

“Like, what are you gonna do?” the official said. “This is the guy you got.”

ADVERTISEMENT

And one former White House official brushed off the allegations because they’d been made so many times by so many other women.

“My reaction was like, it’s no different than any of the other stories,” they said. “It’s a little bad to say, but when you deal with that stuff regularly — in the White House, I dealt with a lot of the personal-slash-accuser stories — you get a little used to it and numb to it.”

Read the whole story here.