MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle unloads on Democrats for letting Hope Hicks testify behind closed doors
MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle questioned the purpose of Wednesday’s hearing with former White House director of communications Hope Hicks.
Hope Hicks testified Wednesday during a closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary Committee — where she reportedly refused to answer many questions.
“Let’s be honest, why did Democrats think this was a huge break? Why did they think that Hope Hicks was going to sing like a bird?” Ruhle asked MSNBC national security analyst Ken Dilanian.
“I don’t think Democrats did think that,” he replied. “The reason they wanted to call her are twofold. One, she is willing to answer questions about what happened during the campaign and about collusion.”
“And let’s not forget that two days after Donald Trump was elected, Hope Hicks was asked about possible Russian contacts with the Trump campaign and her answer was unequivocal: It never happened… That was a lie… It was a flat and blatant lie.”
Dilanian added that Democrats hoped Hicks’ refusal to answer questions would set in a motion a case they could take to the courts.
MSNBC co-host Ali Velshi noted that there appeared to be no indication that there was a rift between Hicks and Trump.
“The fact that Congress agreed that she can testify in private,” Ruhle said, “last I checked, their goal was to have these hearings in public so Democrats could get more of the Mueller report seen, heard and presented. This does none of that.”
2020 Election
Trump’s 2020 campaign strategy is familiar: Troll the libs!
Late on Tuesday, I got an email from an unusual source. A reporter for the conservative publication the Washington Examiner asked if I'd be interested in sharing thoughts on Joe Biden's history of joking "about 'locking up your daughters'" and on "Biden's view of women and gender relations." This was in light of my previous criticisms of Biden's apparent condescension towards girls and women, and his pockmarked history on gender relations in general.
Cory Booker rips Biden for praising racist senators: ‘You don’t joke about calling black men boys’
Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) blasted Joe Biden for praising two segregationist senators he'd served with as a lawmaker.
The former vice president and current Democratic presidential frontrunner reminisced about his relationship with Mississippi Democrat James Eastland and Georgia Democrat Herman Talmadge, two notoriously racist senators during the Civil Rights era, reported The Hill.
“At least there was some civility, we got things done," Biden said, recalling that Eastland had never called him "boy." "We didn't agree on much of anything. We got things done, we got it finished."
Most Republican voters admit to feeling ‘embarrassed’ and ‘exhausted’ by Trump’s comments
Some diehard supporters of President Donald Trump have asserted that they admire the fact that he is so unapologetic about his rhetoric and his actions. But according to a new Pew Research survey, most Republican or Republican-leaning voters admit that they sometimes feel “embarrassed” or “concerned” about things that Trump says.
According to Pew, 53% of Republican or Republican-leaning voters say they sometimes feel “embarrassed” by Trump’s comments — while 59% are sometimes “concerned” by them. Some of the adjectives Pew ran by GOP or GOP-leaning voters were even stronger, including “angry,” “exhausted” and “frightened.”