MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle unloads on Democrats for letting Hope Hicks testify behind closed doors

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle questioned the purpose of Wednesday’s hearing with former White House director of communications Hope Hicks.

Hope Hicks testified Wednesday during a closed-door hearing before the House Judiciary Committee — where she reportedly refused to answer many questions.

“Let’s be honest, why did Democrats think this was a huge break? Why did they think that Hope Hicks was going to sing like a bird?” Ruhle asked MSNBC national security analyst Ken Dilanian.

“I don’t think Democrats did think that,” he replied. “The reason they wanted to call her are twofold. One, she is willing to answer questions about what happened during the campaign and about collusion.”

“And let’s not forget that two days after Donald Trump was elected, Hope Hicks was asked about possible Russian contacts with the Trump campaign and her answer was unequivocal: It never happened… That was a lie… It was a flat and blatant lie.”

Dilanian added that Democrats hoped Hicks’ refusal to answer questions would set in a motion a case they could take to the courts.

ADVERTISEMENT

MSNBC co-host Ali Velshi noted that there appeared to be no indication that there was a rift between Hicks and Trump.

“The fact that Congress agreed that she can testify in private,” Ruhle said, “last I checked, their goal was to have these hearings in public so Democrats could get more of the Mueller report seen, heard and presented. This does none of that.”

Watch video below: