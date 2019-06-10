Nadler calls off criminal contempt for Barr after DOJ agrees to hand over more Mueller files

Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has announced that he is calling off an effort to hold Attorney General Bill Barr in criminal contempt of Congress after the Department of Justice agreed to give Congress key information from special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

Nadler put out a statement Monday saying that the DOJ “Has agreed to begin… opening Robert Mueller’s most important files to us, providing us with key evidence that the special counsel used to assess whether the president and others obstructed justice.”

Nadler then said that, given the DOJ’s newfound cooperation with the House Judiciary Committee, he would “hold the criminal contempt process in abeyance for now” and give the department ample time to comply with the committee’s requests.

However, he warned that “if important information is held back, then we will have no choice but to enforce our subpoena in court and consider other remedies.”

Politico’s Andrew Desiderio reports, however, that Nadler still plans to hold a vote on Tuesday on whether to hold Barr in civil contempt of Congress.

Read the whole statement below.