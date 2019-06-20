Navy SEAL murder trial witness claims he killed prisoner
A witness in the court-martial trial of an elite US Navy SEAL charged with killing a captive teenage militant while deployed in Iraq testified on Thursday that it was he — not the defendant — who put an end to the boy’s life.
Corey Scott, a first class petty officer, told the military court in San Diego that while he had seen Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher stab the wounded Islamic State group fighter in the neck in May 2017, he had killed the boy afterwards.
He testified that he covered the victim’s breathing tube with his thumb and then watched him die.
Scott said he did so to spare the boy — who prosecutors say was about 15 years old — from suffering or being tortured by Iraqis.
His claim throws a wrench in the prosecution’s murder and attempted murder case against Gallagher, who was supposed to be providing medical treatment for the prisoner.
Gallagher, 40, has denied the charges against him and claims disgruntled subordinates made up the allegations because they were unhappy under his command.
Prosecutors on Thursday argued that Scott’s version of events was a fabrication and that he was lying to protect Gallagher.
Scott, who has been given immunity from prosecution, acknowledged during questioning that he did not want Gallagher to go to prison.
He said he didn’t give his version of events before because he was not directly asked by prosecutors.
The charges against Gallagher, who is also accused of shooting two civilians and firing indiscriminately at other civilians while in Iraq, stem from testimony by men who were under his command in the special operations branch of the US Navy.
According to court documents, some members of the “Alpha” platoon were so horrified by Gallagher’s behavior that they tampered with his sniper rifle and fired warning shots to scare civilians away before he had time to open fire on them.
They told investigators that Gallagher would brag about the number of people he had killed.
One platoon mate who testified on Wednesday said he saw Gallagher fatally stab the teen who died. Gallagher allegedly then posed with the boy’s body for photographs and texted the pictures to fellow SEALs.
“Good story behind this one,” one text message read according to prosecutors. “Got him with my hunting knife.”
Gallagher’s case has proven divisive in the US, where he remains a war hero to some.
His cause has been championed by around 40 Republican members of Congress, as well as the Fox News channel that is popular among conservatives.
President Donald Trump last month also expressed support for Gallagher and hinted that he may be pardoned, if convicted.
CNN
‘Massive lie to the American people’: Congressman says Trump enlisted Hope Hicks to cover up hush payments
On Thursday's edition of CNN's "OutFront," Rep. Ted Lieu (D-CA) discussed ex-White House Communications Director Hope Hicks' testimony before the House Judiciary Committee regarding President Donald Trump — particularly her claim that she did not know whether the denial Trump directed her to give about the hush payments to women during the 2016 campaign was true.
"I don't believe her, because that was such a huge fact that she was repeating on behalf of Donald Trump, and it turned out to be a massive lie," Lieu told anchor Erin Burnett. "When she realized that it was a lie, she was not able to talk about that, because she got that information while she was at the White House, and [the lawyers] objected to everything about her tenure at the White House, but she did confirm that essentially Donald Trump directed her to make this massive lie to American people."
‘This is ridiculous’: ex-prosecutor rips Democrats for not even swearing-in Hope Hicks before her testimony
The House Judiciary Committee failed in how they went about interviewing Hope Hicks, the longtime Trump advisor who rose to White House communications director.
On Thursday, the committee released a 273-page transcript of Hicks testimony behind closed doors.
For analysis, MSNBC "Hardball" anchor Chris Matthews interviewed former federal prosecutor Cynthia Alksne.
Lawyers representing Hicks repeatedly objected to her answer questions.
"What is this thing, this word objection? This is loaded, all this wasted paper, a lot of this paper simply has the word objection on it," Matthews said, holding up a 271-page printout of Hicks' transcript.
Trump campaign brags Mexico is paying for an imaginary wall — while Americans are stuck with the very real tab
On Thursday's edition of MSNBC's "The Beat," Ari Melber confronted Marc Lotter, a campaign official with President Donald Trump's 2020 efforts, on his broken promise to make Mexico pay for the wall. Lotter's response was to insist that Mexico was, in fact, paying for a wall — sort of.
"Donald Trump assured everyone, including his base, he says is going to be key, he promised them one thing about the wall. You know what it is. He promised them that somebody else would pay for it," said Melber, playing clip after clip of Trump saying Mexico would pay. "As president, Donald Trump has fought hard, shut down the government, and even used executive powers to seize funds to make Americans pay for the wall. Do you think that's sort of the toughest broken promise for the re-election campaign?"