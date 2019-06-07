Netanyahu fails to get postponement of corruption court hearing: reports
Israel’s attorney general on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s request to postpone a court hearing over corruption allegations against him, media reports said.
The prosecutor’s office said Netanyahu had requested “that the hearing be delayed due to the dissolution of the Knesset and the elections due on September 17” to a date after the polls, the Ynet news site said.
After considering the matter, the prosecutor’s office said “nothing justified agreeing to the request to change the dates fixed for the hearing”, it added.
Netanyahu is facing possible indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the months ahead and is reportedly seeking legislation in the new parliament that would result in him being granted immunity.
Last month, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit pushed back to October the date by which Netanyahu needed to respond to the allegations against him.
The prosecutor’s office stressed that the hearing scheduled for October 2 and 3 would not be delayed “not even for one day”.
“The new elections constitute exceptional circumstances to which exceptional attention must be accorded,” Netanyahu responded on Thursday.
Netanyahu called new elections late last month after failing to form a coalition.
Israel will now head to the polls again in September, just over five months after an April election that saw Netanyahu and his right-wing and religious allies win a majority.
Netanyahu is also on track to become Israel’s longest-serving prime minister in July, surpassing founding father David Ben-Gurion.
Netanyahu fails to get postponement of corruption court hearing: reports
Israel's attorney general on Thursday rejected Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's request to postpone a court hearing over corruption allegations against him, media reports said.
The prosecutor's office said Netanyahu had requested "that the hearing be delayed due to the dissolution of the Knesset and the elections due on September 17" to a date after the polls, the Ynet news site said.
After considering the matter, the prosecutor's office said "nothing justified agreeing to the request to change the dates fixed for the hearing", it added.
Netanyahu is facing possible indictment for bribery, fraud and breach of trust in the months ahead and is reportedly seeking legislation in the new parliament that would result in him being granted immunity.
50 years on, New York police apologize for Stonewall riots
New York's police chief apologized Thursday for the first time for a crackdown on the city's gay community during the notorious Stonewall riots, winning praise from LGBTQ activists ahead of the 50th anniversary of violence considered to have given rise to the Gay Pride movement.
"I do know what happened should not have happened," said police chief James O'Neill. "The actions taken by the NYPD were wrong, plain and simple. The actions were discriminatory and oppressive and for that I apologize."
The June 1969 riots, sparked by repeated police raids on the Stonewall Inn -- a well-known gay bar in New York's Greenwich Village -- proved to be a turning point in the LGBTQ community's struggle for civil rights.
Brexit Party fails to win first seat in UK by-election
Anti-EU populist Nigel Farage's new Brexit Party failed to win its first seat in Britain's parliament as it lost out to the main opposition Labour Party in a crunch by-election, results on Friday showed.
The poll in the eastern English city of Peterborough was triggered after the sitting MP, Fiona Onasanya, was dumped by voters after being jailed for lying over a speeding offence.
The Brexit Party's candidate Mike Greene, a local entrepreneur, came in second with nearly 29 percent of the vote, behind Labour's Lisa Forbes, who won around 31 percent. The ruling Conservatives came third with 21 percent, while the Liberal Democrats won 12 percent.