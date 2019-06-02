Nicaragua abortion ban increases deaths

Under Nicaragua’s no-exception abortion ban implemented last year, researchers say that at least three women have died because of complications during pregnancy, while 12 reported cases have yet been analyzed.

The Associated Press detailed the story of one victim, 22-year old Olga Reyes. In her case, the fetus grew outside of her uterus and was unable to survive, prompting excessive bleeding that eventually endangered the mother.

Reyes’ husband expressed concern over the limitations Nicaraguan doctors face. “Doctors feel if they interrupt a pregnancy, their liscenses can be revoked,” he said through a translator. “They are threatened.”

The law was passed last year with support from institutions like the Roman Catholic Church, which asserts that medical advances, not abortion, [...]