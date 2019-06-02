Nicaragua abortion ban increases deaths
Published 7 hours ago
on
By admin
Thanks for your support!
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.
Under Nicaragua’s no-exception abortion ban implemented last year, researchers say that at least three women have died because of complications during pregnancy, while 12 reported cases have yet been analyzed.
The Associated Press detailed the story of one victim, 22-year old Olga Reyes. In her case, the fetus grew outside of her uterus and was unable to survive, prompting excessive bleeding that eventually endangered the mother.
Reyes’ husband expressed concern over the limitations Nicaraguan doctors face. “Doctors feel if they interrupt a pregnancy, their liscenses can be revoked,” he said through a translator. “They are threatened.”
The law was passed last year with support from institutions like the Roman Catholic Church, which asserts that medical advances, not abortion, [...]
Report typos and corrections to [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading
Under Nicaragua's no-exception abortion ban implemented last year, researchers say that at least three women have died because of complications during pregnancy, while 12 reported cases have yet been analyzed.
The Associated Press detailed the story of one victim, 22-year old Olga Reyes. In her case, the fetus grew outside of her uterus and was unable to survive, prompting excessive bleeding that eventually endangered the mother.
Reyes' husband expressed concern over the limitations Nicaraguan doctors face. "Doctors feel if they interrupt a pregnancy, their liscenses can be revoked," he said through a translator. "They are threatened."
DC Report
The super high cost of national security: DC Report investigative news roundup
Published 2 days ago
on May 31, 2019
By David Crook U.S. Defense Spending Is Double What You Think
TomDispatch contributors William Hartung and Mandy Smithberger have run the numbers. The U.S. spends $1.25 trillion a year on the national security state—up $200 billion since they last added up the figures for everything from the Pentagon to Homeland Security to Veterans Affairs in 2017. "Our final annual tally for war, preparations for war, and the impact of war comes to … more than double the Pentagon’s base budget. If the average taxpayer were aware that this amount was being spent in the name of national defense—with much of it wasted, misguided, or simply counterproductive—it might be far harder for the national security state to consume ever-growing sums with minimal public pushback. For now, however, the gravy train is running full speed ahead and its main beneficiaries—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and their cohorts—are laughing all the way to the bank.
DC Report
DCReport Test
Published 3 days ago
on May 30, 2019
By John Byrne
U.S. Senator Doug Jones has come out swinging against the man he beat at the polls in a 2017 special election. The Alabama Demcrat responded to failed GOP nominee Roy Moore's claim that should he enter the race he'll beat Jones in 2020.
"It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017," Jones tweeted Thursday. "Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore."
Trump demands other nations treat him with ‘respect’ — because he’s not a ‘fool’
Donald Trump went on post-golf Twitter rampage — begging Americans to ‘pray’ for his failed administration
WATCH: Protester storms the stage and steals the mic from Kamala Harris at California Democratic Party convention
Rudy Giuliani threatens $17 million legal action against Robert Mueller during Fox News interview
Bill Barr’s ‘suspicious’ decision to ignore a federal judge’s order has put him in major jeopardy: legal scholars
George Conway mocks Trump for sharing an article that trashes the president’s ‘dumbness’
Internet cracks up at ‘simpleton’ Donald Trump attacking conservative writer as ‘simplistic’ and ‘radical left’
After golfing all morning, Trump briefly stops by Virginia church to offer ‘prayers’ for mass shooting victims
Conservative left humiliated and stumbling after MSNBC panel laughs off his claim Trump is popular in the UK
Trump fail: Economist predicts president’s trade war will plunge global economy into a major recession within nine months
Conservative left humiliated and stumbling after MSNBC panel laughs off his claim Trump is popular in the UK
Ex-GOP Rep. Diane Black: The idea ‘everyone is equal’ is ‘not what this country is founded on’
Ex-evangelist rains holy Hell on Franklin Graham for getting in bed with the president
Watch: Woman who ran against Matt Gaetz in 2016 charged with battery after allegedly throwing a milkshake at him
Jim Jordan shouts at Bob Mueller in ABC interview: ‘When did you know that there was no conspiracy?’
Published7 hours ago
on
Byadmin
This article was paid for by reader donations to Raw Story Investigates.
Under Nicaragua’s no-exception abortion ban implemented last year, researchers say that at least three women have died because of complications during pregnancy, while 12 reported cases have yet been analyzed.
The Associated Press detailed the story of one victim, 22-year old Olga Reyes. In her case, the fetus grew outside of her uterus and was unable to survive, prompting excessive bleeding that eventually endangered the mother.
Reyes’ husband expressed concern over the limitations Nicaraguan doctors face. “Doctors feel if they interrupt a pregnancy, their liscenses can be revoked,” he said through a translator. “They are threatened.”
The law was passed last year with support from institutions like the Roman Catholic Church, which asserts that medical advances, not abortion, [...]
Under Nicaragua's no-exception abortion ban implemented last year, researchers say that at least three women have died because of complications during pregnancy, while 12 reported cases have yet been analyzed.
The Associated Press detailed the story of one victim, 22-year old Olga Reyes. In her case, the fetus grew outside of her uterus and was unable to survive, prompting excessive bleeding that eventually endangered the mother.
Reyes' husband expressed concern over the limitations Nicaraguan doctors face. "Doctors feel if they interrupt a pregnancy, their liscenses can be revoked," he said through a translator. "They are threatened."
DC Report
The super high cost of national security: DC Report investigative news roundup
Published2 days ago
onMay 31, 2019
ByDavid Crook
TomDispatch contributors William Hartung and Mandy Smithberger have run the numbers. The U.S. spends $1.25 trillion a year on the national security state—up $200 billion since they last added up the figures for everything from the Pentagon to Homeland Security to Veterans Affairs in 2017. "Our final annual tally for war, preparations for war, and the impact of war comes to … more than double the Pentagon’s base budget. If the average taxpayer were aware that this amount was being spent in the name of national defense—with much of it wasted, misguided, or simply counterproductive—it might be far harder for the national security state to consume ever-growing sums with minimal public pushback. For now, however, the gravy train is running full speed ahead and its main beneficiaries—Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Northrop Grumman, and their cohorts—are laughing all the way to the bank.
DC Report
DCReport Test
Published3 days ago
onMay 30, 2019
ByJohn Byrne
U.S. Senator Doug Jones has come out swinging against the man he beat at the polls in a 2017 special election. The Alabama Demcrat responded to failed GOP nominee Roy Moore's claim that should he enter the race he'll beat Jones in 2020.
"It has been so amusing watching all the handwringing by establishment Republicans who were all in for Roy Moore with his cowboy suit & little gun in 2017," Jones tweeted Thursday. "Sorry Roy, guess they’re just not that into you anymore."