‘Nightcrawlers and toadyism’: Trump’s remaining staffers ridiculed for hanging on while others flee off-the-rails president

In a caustic piece for the New York Daily News, columnist Richard Cohen mocked the few remaining staffers who have stood by Donald Trump’s side since he became president saying they obviously lack anywhere else to go and have apparently have no self-respect.

Or as he put it: “Whatever happened to pride?”

“I ask because reports regularly surface about Donald Trump berating or insulting someone, often an aide, who just takes it,” Cohen wrote. “A recent example comes from Michael Wolff’s new book ‘Siege,’ in which Paul Manafort, once Trump’s campaign chairman but now domiciled in stir, was vulgarly upbraided by the president: ‘You’re terrible, you can’t defend me.’ Trump allegedly called him a ‘lazy f—‘ and asked ‘Am I a f—ing baby?’ in a train wreck of a verbal assault.”

Noting that Trump tell-alls routinely lack any anecdotes of any of his aides standing up to the president, Cohen claims that is because all who remain behind –after others have quit or been forced out — are a spineless few.

“An icky toadyism has been normalized. The White House staff members have the spine of nightcrawlers, oozing their way from meeting to meeting, trying to circumvent some idiotic presidential order or simply concealing matters from him,” he explained. “This is what’s happening now with attempts to plant malware in Russia’s energy grid, in response to Russia’s intrusion into America’s energy grid. The New York Times recently reported that some aspects of this clandestine program were withheld from Trump lest he object.”

According to the columnist, those who have lingered to serve Trump in the Oval Office are doing so because they “have inhaled the dope of Washington power and confuse it with some sort of noble calling.”

“It is understandable that a White House aide would simply avoid a confrontation with the president. But the mystery to me is not Trump — he is a brat in a bespoke suit — but the people who put up with him. Their pride has been taken from them,” he wrote before sticking in the final dagger. “The morning’s mirror is their first lie of the day. It cannot show how hollow they are.”

