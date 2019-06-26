North Korea blasts Pompeo as obstruction to nuclear talks
North Korea denounced US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo as an obstruction to nuclear negotiations on Wednesday, days before President Donald Trump visits Seoul while talks with Pyongyang are deadlocked.
The process has been stalled since a second summit between Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Hanoi in February collapsed, after they failed to agree on what the North would be willing to give up in exchange for sanctions relief.
The two sides have had minimal contact and Trump is due to fly to Seoul at the weekend for talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.
But a spokesman for the North’s foreign ministry criticised Trump’s top diplomat on Wednesday, calling recent comments by Pompeo “a manifestation of the most extreme hostile acts” against Pyongyang.
The top US diplomat told reporters this week the resumption of working-level talks with the North was becoming “a very real possibility”, adding: “Some 80-plus percent of the North Korean economy is sanctioned.”
He immediately corrected himself, saying he had misspoken and the figure applied to the effect of US sanctions on Iran, but the remarks were nonetheless deemed “reckless” by Pyongyang.
“If the US sanctions are affecting 80-plus percent of our economy, as Pompeo mentioned, the question is whether the US target is to raise it up to 100 percent,” the foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement carried by the North’s official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA).
Hostile comments and actions by US policymakers were hampering top-level efforts to revive the stalled diplomacy, the spokesman added, so that it would be “difficult” to look forward to “the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula”.
On Sunday, KCNA reported that Kim received a personal message “of excellent content” from the US president, just days after Trump said he received a “beautiful letter” from the North Korean leader.
Pompeo visited Pyongyang four times last year as Trump’s top envoy to arrange his two summits with the North Korean leader.
But since Hanoi, North Korea has accused Washington of acting in “bad faith” and demanded the removal of top US officials.
Last month the North slammed National Security Advisor John Bolton, calling him a “war maniac” and “war monger”.
Pyongyang, however, has refrained from insulting Trump, who has expressed confidence in his relationship with Kim and even claimed they had “fallen in love”.
‘I’m in the sky’: French restaurant run by Argentine chef crowned world’s best
France's Mirazur restaurant -- whose Argentine chef Mauro Colagreco draws inspiration from the sea, the mountains, and his own garden -- was crowned Tuesday the world's best by an influential trade list, beating contenders from Denmark and Spain.
The accolade came just months after Colagreco was handed a third Michelin star, and was the first time a French establishment has triumphed in the World's 50 Best Restaurant list.
"I'm in the sky and I'm waiting to come back here," Colagreco said as he collected his award for his restaurant in the French Riviera town of Menton. "I don't have words to explain," he said.
Iran ‘never seeks war’ with US, says Rouhani
President Hassan Rouhani said Iran "never seeks war" with the US, state media reported Wednesday amid a spike in tensions between the two countries.
"Iran has no interest to increase tension in the region and it never seeks war with any country, including (the) US," the president said, quoted by state news agency IRNA.
Rouhani was speaking by phone to his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, as Tehran and Washington engaged in an escalating war of words following Iran shooting down a US drone last week.
"We have always been committed to regional peace and stability and will make efforts in this respect," the Iranian president told Macron.
Progressive reformer claims victory in fiercely-contested Queens DA race
Progressive reformer Tiffany Cabán has declared victory in her campaign versus Melinda Katz in the Queens District Attorney race.
With 99% of precincts reporting, Cabán held a lead of 1,090 votes, The New York Times reports.
Cabán was backed by Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT).
Katz was backed by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-NY), who chairs the Queens Democratic Party, and Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY)
