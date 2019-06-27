‘Not Chuck Todd’: Internet horrified NBC let controversial host moderate another debate

NBC News was ridiculed online Thursday for letting controversial “Meet the Press” host Chuck Todd moderate the Democratic debate.

Todd was heavily criticized for his moderating on the first night of the debate.

Here is some of what people were saying:

Ok, points to Harris for shutting Chuck Todd the fuck up. — ⚾️southernish🌹 (@_southernish_) June 28, 2019

Chuck Todd is like the thing that always comes with the thing you want, so you have to take it. Rachel Maddow is the thing you want. — Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) June 28, 2019

"Let's turn it over to Chuck Todd," the seven worst words in television — Anne Helen Petersen (@annehelen) June 28, 2019

Chuck Todd is a karaoke machine that got into journalism. — Jason Roeder (@jasonroeder) June 28, 2019

Oh f'k. It's Chuck Todd. Find a large container of whippits and have at it #DemDebate2 — Cliff Schecter (@cliffschecter) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris getting loud cheers for talking down Chuck Todd — Aidan McLaughlin (@aidnmclaughlin) June 28, 2019

Senator Harris just told Chuck Todd to sit down #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/2OKuVBZoBq — Leah Wright Rigueur (@LeahRigueur) June 28, 2019

The greatest trick the Devil ever pulled was putting Chuck Todd on television. #demdebate #demdebate2 #DemocraticDebates — Listen to the Roland High Life on Spotify thnx 🙏 (@thomdunn) June 28, 2019

To repeat: @chucktodd is terrible at his job and makes all of US less informed about the world. Really looking forward to his disingenuous questions that push false right-wing talking points #DemDebate2 — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris and Joe Biden strangling each other and Chuck Todd trying to cut in to make sure Eric Swalwell can comment. shut up chuck — Dan O'Sullivan (@Bro_Pair) June 28, 2019

Dear God Chuck Todd is back. — Ian Millhiser (@imillhiser) June 28, 2019

In Rachel Maddow's head: "Great, I'm stuck in the loser's lounge with Chuck Todd again." #DemDebate — Allen McDuffee (@AllenMcDuffee) June 28, 2019

Somehow, Chuck Todd actually gets paid millions of dollars to be a journalist. Anything is possible folks! Don't give up on your dreams #DemDebates — Tambay Obenson (@TambayObenson) June 28, 2019

Stupid Chuck Todd: starts with a joke: What did the chicken say when he crossed the road? I gotta get away from Stupid Chuck Todd — The Root (@TheRoot) June 28, 2019

come on we all know Chuck Todd is not equipped to handle this — maura quint (@behindyourback) June 28, 2019

Hot take: Chuck Todd still sucks — Rob Hatch-Miller (@robhatchmiller) June 28, 2019

We're not here for you, Chuck Todd. Nobody's here for you, Chuck Todd. #DemocraticDebate — Daniel Fienberg (@TheFienPrint) June 28, 2019

If you're lucky enough to answer Chuck Todd's questions, you get to just lie — David Gardner (@byDavidGardner) June 28, 2019

Kamala has set herself up as the commander of this stage; also, I am continually puzzled that @NBCNews doesn’t recognize that @chucktodd is completely ineffective as both an interviewer and a moderator. #DemocraticDebate2020 #DemDebate — Bruce Rheins (@BruceRheins) June 28, 2019

Oh good, Chuck Todd is talking! — Goldy (@GoldyHA) June 28, 2019

Just when I thought it couldn't get worse, it's Chuck Todd. — Daniel Schuman (@danielschuman) June 28, 2019

kamala harris shutting down chuck todd is the content i crave — Oliver Willis (@owillis) June 28, 2019

Kamala Harris just put her foot down to Chuck Todd — Jordan James (@JordanJamesTV) June 28, 2019

Here comes Chuck Todd just when you think it can’t get worse. #DemDebate2ElectricBoogaloo — Allie Mac Kay (@alliemackay) June 28, 2019

Kamala standing up to Chuck Todd! Love it — Topher Spiro (@TopherSpiro) June 28, 2019

@NBCNews @NicolleDWallace @chucktodd pls move Nicholle Wallace into Chuck spot! Chuck has no interview chops — Catharine Trebnick (@ctrebnick) June 28, 2019

The good news: Rachel Maddow is about to enter the debate The bad news: Chuck Todd is also about to enter the debate — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 28, 2019

Guys I’m not ready for Chuck Todd to ask shitty climate questions again #DemDebate2 — Brian L Kahn (@blkahn) June 28, 2019

I had a visceral reaction to seeing Chuck Todd. Why. Why do we have to do this again? 😩 — Alp Ozcelik (@alplicable) June 28, 2019

#DemDebate

…And now #ChuckTodd is coming in, so debate will from this point on get much, much worse. — Jonah Blank (@JonahBlank) June 28, 2019

Why must we endure Chuck Todd. — Tina Vasquez (@TheTinaVasquez) June 28, 2019

I think it’s clear Chuck Todd lost the debate tonight. #DemDebate2 — Scott Dworkin (@funder) June 28, 2019

Oh God. Not Chuck Todd. Pete on officer involved shooting, its a mess, we're hurting, its very difficult anf nothing I say can bring him back. Systemic racism is a muthafucka, will work to bring about change. Hickenlooper says he got shit done. Pete says he's responsible. — No Longer Giving Liz Warren A Chance (@Bravewritings) June 28, 2019

Todd did, however, have one fan watching: