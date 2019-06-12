Obama team frustrated by Biden’s appeals to bipartisanship
Former Vice President Joe Biden has set himself apart from many of his fellow Democratic presidential candidates by promising to restore bipartisanship in Washington — and he swears that once Trump is gone, Republicans themselves will jump at the chance to work with him. “These folks know better,” he said at a recent campaign event. “They know this isn’t what they’re supposed to be doing.”
It remains to be seen whether Biden truly believes this or he is simply calculating that voters want to hear it. And there is some polling evidence that many of them do — Quinnipiac finds Democratic voters prefer a candidate who will “work with” Republicans by a 13-point margin.
On the other hand, according to The Daily Beast, there is one group of people who certainly don’t want to hear it: Biden’s fellow alumni of President Barack Obama’s administration.
“Right on. Mitch McConnell and Mark Meadows will rush to form the Woke Caucus. And Nelson Rockefeller will be revived from his grave,” said former Obama campaign press secretary Ben LaBolt sarcastically.
Another unnamed senior aide had a blunter response to Biden’s vision: “Fuck no.”
Biden’s lengthy Senate career was full of bipartisan negotiation on major issues ranging from the budget to criminal justice. But it seems hard to imagine that Republicans would be chomping at the bit to work with him as a president, given that Obama spent eight years extending the GOP olive branches and Republicans spent eight years burning them.
While Biden was vice president, Republicans repeatedly stonewalled the most modest policy goals on health care, guns, and the environment; shut down the government; threatened to block the Treasury from paying the debt; and conducted years-long sideshow investigations of Benghazi and Hillary Clinton’s emails. Perhaps most fresh in progressive activists’ minds, they stole a Supreme Court seat from Obama — and falsely claimed that Biden himself had set the precedent to let them do it.
All of this was the norm before Trump took office, and it will almost certainly be the norm after — whether or not Biden is the next president.
GOP strategist says Rust Belt voters are ‘hardening’ their opposition to ‘insane fool’ Donald Trump
As President Donald Trump travels to Council Bluffs, Iowa to shore up his political support ahead of his 2020 re-election campaign, a top Republican strategist explained why his political problems may lie to the east.
John Weaver, the architect of John McCain's famous "Straight Talk Express" 2000 campaign bus, pointed out the weakness underlying the Trump campaign's latest bluff.
CNN obtained a polling memo from the Trump campaign's pollster, Tony Fabrizio theorizing the campaign should focus on "expanding the map" by campaigning in Oregon, New Hampshire, New Mexico and Nevada.
GOP frets over Trump’s ‘bring it on’ taunt at Dems to start impeachment hearings: ‘You don’t know what’s going to come up’
While President Donald Trump is openly daring Democrats to begin impeachment hearings against him -- hoping to use the move to rally his base before the 2020 election -- some Republicans are afraid the president is making a big mistake.
In a Politico piece on Trump's plan to "weaponize" impeachment talk by turning it back on Democrats, some GOP lawmakers expressed the desire that both sides drop it because of the damage and chaos it could create.
Noting that Trump and his re-election campaign aides plan "to bend the chatter around the [impeachment] issue to their advantage, knowing the topic will dominate the national conversation as the 2020 election ramps up," one adviser said it's not optimum, but it could be helpful.
Trump will be ‘eviscerated’ in Biden speech tonight — here are some of the best quotes
Former Vice President Joe Biden has scheduled a speech in Iowa tonight where CNN reports he is expected to "eviscerate" President Donald Trump.
This morning the Biden camp issued a transcript of the speech that will be presented tonight and, as CNN host John Berman suggested, it was done to let the president know what is coming hoping to provoke a reaction.
Axios notes that Trump will be the recipient of 76 jabs when the Davenport, Iowa, speech is presented and that Trump himself is also expected to speak after Biden makes his big splash.